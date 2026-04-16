Imperial Oil pipeline spills 843,000 litres in northern Alberta, clean up underway

CALGARY — An Imperial Oil pipeline spilled roughly 843,000 litres of crude bitumen and salt water last week in northern Alberta.According to a report from the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER), the spill occurred on April 9, approximately 32 kilometres northwest of Cold Lake, and confirmed that the agency had sent inspectors to the site of the incident.Imperial Oil spokesperson Lisa Schmidt told the CBC that emergency teams responded immediately and that the leak, which consisted of 172,000 litres of crude bitumen and 671,000 litres of salt water, had been stopped and contained, with cleanup and remediation still underway.“We are sorry this incident occurred,” Schmidt said.The AER incident report says the emergency phase is over, and no impact to wildlife or waterbodies has been identified so far.