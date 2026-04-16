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Imperial Oil pipeline spills 843,000 litres in northern Alberta, clean up underway

Imperial Oil operations near Cold Lake, Alberta.
Imperial Oil operations near Cold Lake, Alberta. Courtesy of Imperial Oil Cold Lake via Facebook
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Oil Spills
Oil And Gas
Oil
Cold Lake
Imperial Oil
Alberta Energy Regulator
Imperial Oil Ltd
Oil and gas cleanup

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