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IN DEPTH: AI hacking tool not open to the public

The legend, the myth-os — a new AI application, Mythos — has been released, capable of detecting vulnerabilities in coding software, far surpassing human coding speed.
Anthropic, Mythos
Anthropic, MythosGrok AI
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