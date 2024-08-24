IN-DEPTH: Canadian Armed Forces members who die from MAiD equated to 'died in combat'

Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members who choose Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) are treated as though they had died in combat, according to Catherine Christensen of Valour Law. Soldiers who get state-sanctioned euthanasia are entitled to ceremonial funerals, special pensions for their family and having their death listed as due to natural causes. An increasing number of veterans and active service members, including young people in their 20s, 30s and 40s, have allegedly been offered assisted suicide by Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC). Under the Veterans Well-being Act, a member or veteran is eligible for MAiD if they have “neither inflicted willful self-injury nor engaged in improper conduct.”Further, the member’s record if put to death by state suicide will state he or she died from “the illness, disease or disability for which they were determined to be eligible to receive that assistance.”“It was revealed starting in 2020, 2021, Veterans Affairs was offering veterans MAiD for mental health issues as one of their supports,” Christensen told Dave Morrow on the Hard to Kill podcast. “Even going to the point of reassuring them that their families would be looked after, and everything would be fine.”The Alberta-based lawyer said she had personally seen CAF policy earlier in the spring of 2024 that shows “MAiD is going to be an option for (active duty members) and they would then be considered to have died in the equivalent of combat.”“So they get the military funeral, the families get all the supports, as if they died in combat,” said Christensen.“Your estate, etc., would all be treated as if you had died in combat. And that's Canadian Armed Forces policy.”. She emphasized by nature veterans and members are resilient and reluctant to seek help with health challenges, especially mental or emotional issues, and by the time they reach out, “they’re already vulnerable.”“And then you say to them, ‘Well here's what we can offer you: MAiD, and don't worry about your family, we'll take care of your family for you and everything will be fine,’” said Christensen. “That was the way it crossed the line for me. I was like no, this is not acceptable, they should be offered proper treatment and resources spent to help them with their treatment, and it doesn't matter whether you're talking a physical or mental injury, that shouldn't matter.” .Any CAF member who accepts the state-assisted euthanasia is “entitled to the same benefits as members who die of 'natural' causes or in combat although the specific cause of death would not be linked to the benefits,” states an article in the Ontario-based, veteran-owned publication Ignace Times.The lengthy list of services included in the $16,711 (exclusive of taxes) grant to be applied to “defray the costs of a dignified funeral and burial of a reasonable quality for a deceased member,” the veteran publication points out. .Christensen later told the Western Standard the idea of sacrifice is extremely important to CAF members and veterans, and when state euthanasia is presented to them framed as making a sacrifice for the benefit of their family, they may be more inclined to go through with it. “The thing about someone who has put their life on the line for military service is, sacrifice is almost in their DNA,” said Christensen. “So if he is struggling financially, if he dies, then his estate, there's going to be life insurance, there's going to be a widow's pension for his wife, each of his kids are going to get a pension and all the benefits, etc.”“So in some ways, though, if he thinks it's going to benefit his family more for him to be there anymore, there's a chance he'll take that out and sacrifice himself for the benefit of his family.”“So you can get someone with mental health issues, especially newly released veterans who are so vulnerable. By the time they get to a point where they're willing to ask for help. They're pretty far gone.”Christensen added there was a whole other sinister aspect to the matter, involving organ donation. “Keep in mind. One of the paragraphs in a consent form is that you agree to donate your organs. DND has become a leading source for organ donation,” said Christensen, who has a diploma in cardiac care. .Military members have widely alleged CAF mental health support is sparse. “The general sentiment amongst CAF personnel is mental health services are for the public's 'ease of mind' and not for soldier's health or recovery” states Ignace Times.The publication reported mental health is addressed in an annual briefing around Christmastime. “The objective of the yearly briefings is to prevent or help alleviate depression and anxiety while specifically addressing suicidal thoughts and ideations,” wrote the publication. But, military members have described mental health services available to be “laughable,” warning one another to "prepare yourself for visits to multiple people until you find one who gives a s***.” “When I desperately requested treatment after my time in the 'Sandbox', I was brushed off and told to 'go elsewhere' by the only mental health facility in CFB (Canadian Forces Base) Petawawa,” reads the article. “Phone numbers for mental health assistance are more common then actual physical locations. Reports of soldiers being put on hold by these numbers is disturbing.”“Despite all of their bluster and powerpoint presentations about mental health care, the CAF fails in almost every aspect. To further add insult to injury, the CAF has authorized active soldiers both Regular and Reserve Force to participate in Canada's MAiD program.” The Ignite Times said the pandemic era greatly exacerbated CAF members’ “already rampant mental health issues,” notably COVID-19 lockdowns and mask and vaccine mandates which “resulted in criminal charges against soldiers who refused to follow unlawful orders.” An external CAF tribunal in July 2023 found the military’s vaccination policy was “arbitrary, overly broad and disproportionate” and concluded grievors’ “protected rights were infringed." .CAF veteran and five-time paracanoe world champion retired Cpl. Christine Gauthier in December 2022 testified before the Commons Veterans Affairs Committee she had been requesting a wheelchair lift for her staircase for several years, having lost the use of her legs during military training in 1989. Instead of helping her get the equipment she needs, the VAC employee offered her assisted euthanasia — in writing. The suspended staffer has remained unnamed. It is unclear if they were given their job back. “I have a letter saying that if you’re so desperate, madam, we can offer you MAiD, medical assistance in dying,” Gauthier told the committee at the time. .The Trudeau Liberals acknowledge four instances of VAC case workers offering MAiD to veterans. Gauthier said she knows of at least six, and multiple case workers were involved. State-sanctioned suicide was legalized in Canada in the summer of 2016, just months after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was elected for the first time. At first it had strict safeguards that have been systematically expanded in increments ever since. The Government of Canada does not require patients to have a fatal condition to qualify for assisted suicide. Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), which is extremely prevalent among veterans, meets required criteria for MAiD if another condition exists. The Trudeau Liberals planned to expand the eligibility to include people with mental health conditions and drug addiction this year, but that has been delayed to 2027. Liberal MP Lawrence MacAulay, Veterans Affairs minister at the time, said five instances were been referred to the RCMP, but insisted they all involve the same case worker, who was subsequently suspended. .MacAulay in a December 5, 2022 Commons Standing Committee on Veterans Affairs (ACVA) meeting claimed “MAiD never was, and will not be, anything that should be offered by Veterans Affairs Canada.”“It should not be offered. MAiD is dealt with between the doctor and the patient only. Veterans Affairs never did offer, and will not be offering, MAiD consultations. That will not take place,” he said, per Commons transcription records. . ACVA member Tory MP Cathay Wagantall objected that MacAulay’s claim was false. “But sir, they are; Veterans Affairs is,” she replied. “Yes, you're right; a problem arose,” conceded MacAulay. “That's why I asked my deputy to conduct an investigation, to take every means possible to make sure that this does not happen again. That's exactly what he did. I just want to say that if you have any information that would help us to clean this up and make sure that it doesn't happen again, we want it.”“Have you asked all veterans to indicate to you directly whether or not they have been approached to consider MAID as an option for the treatment of their issues? Have you asked that question of the veterans community, to please come forward if that has been the case?” asked Wagantall, demanding to know “what vehicle” veterans could bring their concerns forward. “If they wish, they can contact Veterans Affairs Canada, or they can contact the ombudsperson,” replied MacAulay. .In May, the Ignace Times through Access to Information (ATIP) obtained 603 pages of correspondence related to veterans expressing concerns over MAiD being offered to service members. More than 200 pages were redacted. "Members who wish to be referred to a MAiD provider for further information may raise this discussion with their CFHS (Canadian Forces Health Services) clinician and may access this care through a referral to an appropriate provider,” CAF media relations told the Ignace Times. They added CAF clinicians have no role in MAiD eligibility assessment or provision, but “discussions regarding MAiD could occur between a patient and their primary care provider within CFHS under clinically appropriate circumstances." They did not elaborate on what constitutes such "clinically appropriate circumstances.”.A February 2023 dissenting report from the Special Joint Committee on MAiD slams Trudeau for driving Canada’s economy so far into the ground people are desperate and turning to assisted suicide. “After eight years of growing poverty and desperation under Justin Trudeau, Canadians are turning to MAID because they can't afford to live a dignified life,” wrote the committee, co-chaired by then-Liberal MP Marc Garneau and Tory Sen. Yonah Martin. Garneau resigned some weeks later, on March 8. “There are several reported cases of potential abuse, non-compliance with MAID safeguards, and instances of Canadians seeking MAID for reasons such as poverty and a lack of access to adequate housing.”“There have been at least six reported instances of Veterans improperly being offered MAiD by Veterans Affairs Canada employees.”“Reports of abuse and non-compliance have garnered alarm across Canada and internationally, including from the UN Special Rapporteur.”“After eight years of failure, the Liberals cannot be trusted to stand up for the most vulnerable and their loved ones. We are offering this Dissenting Report because we cannot endorse every recommendation that the committee put forward.”