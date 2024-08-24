News

IN-DEPTH: Canadian Armed Forces members who die from MAiD equated to 'died in combat'

Canadian Armed Forces members who choose MAiD equated to 'died in combat'
Canadian Armed Forces members who choose MAiD equated to 'died in combat'Talk Death/Military Funerals Around the World
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Canadian Armed Forces
The Western Standard
Veterans Affairs Canada
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau
Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD)
Catherine Christensen of Valour Law
Veterans Well-being Act
Dave Morrow on the Hard to Kill podcast
Liberal MP Lawrence MacAulay
Tory MP Cathay Wagantall
Special Joint Committee on MAiD
then-Liberal MP Marc Garneau
Tory Sen. Yonah Martin. Garneau

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news