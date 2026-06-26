IN-DEPTH: Could Calgary have avoided the Stampede noise dispute?

CALGARY — Last year, the discussion around Calgary Stampede focused on just over 220 reported noise complaints.Now, one of Alberta's largest country music festivals has been cancelled, the provincial government has warned it may intervene in municipal affairs, and the relationship between Calgary City Hall and some of the city's largest festival operators has become increasingly strained.Instead, the situation unfolded through a series of decisions that began following the 2025 Calgary Stampede.Looking back over the past year, one question remains: Could any of it have been avoided?.Following the 2025 Calgary Stampede, the City of Calgary received more than 220 formal noise complaints related to two outdoor music festivals, with approximately 125 of those complaints involving the Cowboys Music Festival.Residents reported bass vibrations shaking nearby apartment buildings, concerts continuing late into the evening, and difficulty sleeping during Stampede week.City monitoring also found Cowboys exceeded its permitted overnight sound limits between midnight and 1 a.m.Following months of review, the city introduced earlier weekday concert curfews and lower allowable sound levels for several major outdoor festivals.Calgary Mayor, Jeromy Farkas, spoke publicly about the controversy surrounding Cowboys Park and other large off-site Stampede venues, rejecting claims that the city was targeting the Calgary Stampede itself..Farkas maintains that the dispute was not about Stampede, but about ensuring operators remain accountable to the neighbourhoods that host their events."We're not talking about Stampede at all. We're talking about a few off-site tents that have been treating their neighbours like garbage," Farkas said in a post on X.The dispute extended beyond city hall, with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith calling on council to reconsider the new restrictions.In a letter to council, Smith warned the province could intervene if the matter was not addressed, arguing the changes risk undermining one of Alberta's most significant tourism and economic events.Despite that warning, councillors voted Tuesday to keep the revised rules in place..Farkas also rejected claims that organizers were caught off guard, saying they were notified in February that their permits were under review and received additional notice in May."A permit is not a license to bully a neighbourhood. It is not a profit guarantee," he said.Changes approved by the city will reduce allowable noise levels and shorten operating hours for weekday Stampede concerts.According to a memo from Calgary Community Standards, concerts must end by midnight on weeknights, with a 30-minute cool-down period extending until 12:30 a.m. Weekend schedules will remain in place, with concerts ending at 1 a.m. and cool-down music permitted until 1:30 a.m..On Tuesday, Country Thunder Alberta announced it had cancelled its 2026 music festival, with organizers citing what they describe as city-created safety and operational barriers that made it impossible to stage the event as planned.The annual country music festival, which was scheduled to start Friday at The Confluence Historic Site & Parkland, announced the cancellation in a statement released this week.According to Country Thunder, ongoing construction associated with Calgary's future event centre district has reduced access routes around the venue and created challenges for emergency services, production crews, vendors, and attendees. The organization also cited a recently installed water-line bypass running through portions of the site, which it said further limits usable festival space.Country Thunder Executive Director Kim Blevins said organizers spent months working with municipal officials to find solutions but ultimately concluded the event could not proceed safely or effectively."After extensive consultation and evaluation, it became clear that the cumulative impact of these challenges would prevent us from delivering the level of experience our fans expect and deserve," Blevins said in a statement.The festival had also referenced Calgary's new noise restrictions for outdoor events, which have become a source of controversy among event operators in recent months. .City officials said they learned of the cancellation through the media."As recently as this morning, city staff from Festivals and Events, the Calgary Fire Department, Infrastructure Services and the contractor, met with Country Thunder representatives. At that meeting, Country Thunder representatives confirmed they were satisfied with the mitigation plans in place for this weekend’s event," the City said in a release."In addition to this morning, the city has had ongoing contact with Country Thunder organizers since January 2026, where all parties were informed of the project background, scope, schedule and traffic control plans. Through subsequent regular dialogue with event organizers, the city incorporated several changes to the construction work zone, work sequencing and site accesses to accommodate the organizer's needs."This year’s Noise Exemption Permit for Country Thunder increased the allowable dBA level from 65 to 70, which better aligns with noise measurements taken last year during the event. Bass levels were reduced from 85dBC to 80dBC in keeping with changes to permits being issued for other upcoming music festivals, however bass levels have not been a reported concern with Country Thunder due to the genre of music played at this event. A meeting to answer any questions regarding these changes was offered to Country Thunder organizers this morning, to which they did not respond.""While we are disappointed that organizers have chosen not to proceed, the city remains committed to supporting festivals and events that contribute to Calgary’s vibrancy while balancing the needs of residents, businesses, public safety and ongoing city-building projects.".This week, the Alberta government announced that, for the first time in Stampede history, the Alberta Sheriffs and the Calgary Police Service will sign a memorandum of understanding establishing a joint enforcement team dedicated to patrolling major Stampede venues, including Cowboys Park.Under the agreement, Alberta Sheriffs and Calgary police officers will jointly monitor festival tents and surrounding areas to address public safety concerns both inside and outside the venues.Announcing the partnership, the province pointed directly to many of the same concerns Farkas has raised throughout the debate."For the first time in Calgary Stampede history, Alberta Sheriffs Chief Sat Parhar and Calgary Police Service Chief Katie McLellan will be signing a memorandum of understanding this week to commit officers to ensure a safe experience," the province said.The statement added that the joint patrols are intended to ensure patrons are "safe, responsible and respectful" while attending Stampede events.The province also referenced complaints raised following last year's Stampede."As Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas stated, several hundred people brought complaints to city hall last year such as property damage, disorder, and excessive intoxication spilling into nearby neighborhoods."This kind of nonsense is unacceptable.".What began as a review of noise complaints has become a case study in how municipal decisions can ripple far beyond their original intent.Over the past year, the discussion expanded from decibel limits to questions of public safety, neighbourhood growth, tourism, economic activity and Calgary's identity during its busiest week of the year.There is little disagreement that residents living near major festival sites deserve to have their concerns heard. There is also little disagreement that the Calgary Stampede and the events surrounding it play a significant role in the city's economy and international profile.Reconciling those competing interests has proven far more difficult.Whether Calgary ultimately struck the right balance will likely be judged not by this year's Stampede alone, but by what happens in the years ahead—whether major festivals continue to invest in the city, whether residents see meaningful improvements in neighbourhood impacts, and whether City Hall, event organizers and the province can find a more durable path forward.