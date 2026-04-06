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IN-DEPTH: Feds spend $16 billion in research funding over decade — half locked behind paywalls

Since 2016, the feds have given Canadian research institutions $16 billion in research grants, with roughly half of the research being publicly accessible. Most argue publicly available research requires more federal spending — but there may be an alternative that could save money and provide free access.
Paywall, taxpayer money
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Cdnpoli
Canadian Universities
Taxpayer Money
Federal Spending
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#cdnpoli
Taxpayer funds
Feds spend $16 billion in research funding
Feds spend $16 billion in research funding over decade
Canadian research
open access journals
research journal subscriptions
federal research grants
Canadian Research Knowledge Network
Adam Mastroianni
dei research funding

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