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IN-DEPTH: Inside Ottawa’s most baffling international projects

From $18 million being spent on international LGBT groups to $25 million for gender-responsive nature-based solutions for climate change, the Western Standard has once again sifted through Global Affairs' most eyebrow-raising international assistance projects funded by taxpayers.
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Inside Ottawa’s most baffling international projects
Global Affiars
international assistance projects
feds spending taxpayer money
global affairs projects
lgbt projects
lgbt international projects
gender projects

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