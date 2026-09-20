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IN-DEPTH: Is Alberta's permanent daylight time a mistake in the making?

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Alberta time change
Dr. Michael Antle
alberta dayligh savings time
Alberta DST
BC not changing clocks
Manitoba not changing clocks
Alberta not changing the clocks
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Western Standard
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