IN-DEPTH: Ontario’s ticket price cap may push fans toward scams

TORONTO — Ontario’s plan to cap ticket resale prices is being pitched as a way to make concerts and games more affordable. Critics say it could do the opposite, limiting access, pushing sales into riskier corners of the internet, and leaving fans more vulnerable to scams.The Progressive Conservative government’s proposal would restrict how much tickets can be resold for above their original purchase price. On the surface, it is an easy political sell. Many fans have watched prices for major events climb out of reach and want action.But industry observers say the policy risks targeting the wrong part of the market.Brian Berry, executive director of the Ticket Policy Forum, said the proposal appears to be a response to high-profile price spikes at major events rather than a solution to how ticketing actually works..“I think it’s a reaction to situations where there’s a lot of demand and not enough tickets,” Berry said. “The intent is clear, but the impact could be very different.”At the heart of the issue is a basic economic reality. For the biggest events, there are far more people who want tickets than there are seats available. That imbalance drives prices up regardless of whether resale is allowed or restricted.“There will never be enough tickets for every fan to attend events like the World Series,” Berry said. “Demand will always exceed supply.”If that is the case, critics argue, a price cap does not eliminate high prices. It simply changes where those transactions happen.Another concern is that the legislation focuses only on the resale market, which makes up a relatively small slice of overall ticket sales. Primary sellers, who set the initial prices and often use demand-based pricing models, are not directly affected.“If primary ticketing platforms are exempt, they can continue to raise prices regardless of what happens in the resale market,” Berry said..That has led some to question whether the policy is aimed at the most significant driver of ticket costs. Practices such as dynamic pricing can push initial ticket prices higher before they ever reach the resale market.For consumers, the bigger risk may be what happens next.Resale platforms have built their business around providing some level of protection, including verified listings, secure payments, and guarantees if something goes wrong. If sellers cannot get market value on those platforms, they may look elsewhere.“That’s where risk comes into play,” Berry said.Those alternatives can include social media listings, online classifieds, or direct peer-to-peer sales. In those spaces, protections are limited and scams are more common.Berry pointed to research from other jurisdictions where similar policies were introduced. In some cases, fraudulent listings increased significantly, with many tickets advertised online turning out not to exist at all.“Where price caps have been tried, fraud has increased,” he said.Enforcement is another open question.Modern tickets are typically digital, often stored in apps and transferred electronically. They do not come with visible price tags, and resale platforms may not have access to the original purchase information.“We have no ability to verify what a ticket originally cost,” Berry said..That creates a practical problem. Even if a law is passed, it may be difficult to enforce in a consistent and meaningful way.Jurisdiction adds another layer. Ticket buyers and sellers do not always live in the same province, or even the same country. That raises questions about how Ontario regulators would apply the rules to sellers operating outside their reach.“There’s a real question about whether this creates a competitive imbalance,” Berry said.The proposal has also sparked debate about competition within the industry.By focusing on resale platforms while leaving primary sellers untouched, the policy could strengthen the position of companies that already dominate ticket distribution.“This does nothing to curtail pricing at the box office level,” Berry said. “It may actually concentrate more control in the hands of those already dominant.”.That outcome could sit uneasily with a government that has often criticized monopolies and concentrated market power.Still, there is broad agreement that the ticketing system has problems that need attention. Fans have long complained about hidden fees, confusing pricing, and misleading websites.Berry said there are ways to address those issues without imposing price caps.One option is requiring upfront pricing, so the total cost of a ticket is clear from the start. Another is cracking down on deceptive websites that mimic official sellers. Governments could also take stronger action against automated bots that buy large numbers of tickets and reduce availability for regular fans.“Greater transparency and fairness across the entire market would benefit consumers,” he said.He added that regulators should treat primary and secondary ticketing as part of one system, rather than separate markets.“As far as fans are concerned, it’s one market,” Berry said..For now, the details of Ontario’s proposal are still emerging, and there is room for changes before it is finalized.Berry said discussions with policymakers are ongoing and that adjustments could still be made.“There’s still an opportunity to get this right,” he said.The broader question is whether the government can make tickets more affordable without creating new problems in the process. In a market shaped by high demand, limited supply, and evolving technology, simple solutions may not be enough.