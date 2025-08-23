IN DEPTH: Ottawa's top three most crime-ridden wards

The nation’s capital is often portrayed as a serene hotspot for political intrigue. Much like every other major city in Canada, however, there is a significant amount of crime that happens in the federal government's seat of power. As illustrated by the following list, most of the crime in Ottawa occurs in areas adjacent to the meetings and press conferences that decide the fate of the rest of the nation.1. Somerset WardSomerset Ward is one of Ottawa’s most central and politically significant districts. It covers much of Centretown and the area immediately west of Downtown Ottawa, and it is often considered the heart of the city. Because of its location, it blends residential neighbourhoods, commercial hubs, nightlife, and major national institutions.The nation’s capital is often displayed as a serene hotspot for political intrigue. Somerset Ward is home to several of Ottawa's most prominent landmarks and government institutions, reflecting its position at the core of the capital. On the northern edge, Wellington Street hosts the Supreme Court of Canada alongside Library and Archives Canada, which preserves the nation's documentary heritage. To the west, the redeveloped LeBreton Flats features the Canadian War Museum, one of the city's most visited cultural sites.It is surprising that the highest crime rate area in Ottawa also happens to be the location of the nation's highest court. The Supreme Court of Canada is a symbol of justice and the rule of law for the entire country and just steps away from the courthouse, the ward sees frequent reports of theft, property damage, and violent incidents, reflecting the social challenges that often accompany dense urban centres.The stark contrast between the ideals of justice embodied by the Supreme Court and the day-to-day struggles of the surrounding community highlights the complexities of Ottawa’s urban landscape. Crime Profile:Violent Crime: Elevated levels, including assaults and robberies, typical of dense downtown areas.Property Damage & Theft: High incidence of thefts, break-ins, and mischief.Traffic Crime: Significant pedestrian activity, nightlife, and congested streets likely contribute to incidents like collisions and impaired driving..2. Rideau–Vanier WardRideau–Vanier Ward is one of Ottawa’s most historic and culturally diverse districts, anchored by landmarks that reflect both its national importance and its local character. For anyone who has found themselves at the former Rideau McDonald's, Rideau Vanier being this high on the list is no surprise. The connection between a fight, including the release of a raccoon in a manner that would better fit a sitcom, and the House of Commons being in the same ward displays the diversity of the ward. The fact that such events occur in the same ward that contains Parliament Hill and other federal institutions underscores the striking contrasts within Rideau–Vanier, where national governance and urban street life coexist side by side. Crime Profile:Violent Crime: Frequent reports of assaults, threats, and robberies.Property Crime: Shoplifting and break-ins prevalent in mixed-use areas.Traffic Crime: Heavy pedestrian and vehicle traffic around major hubs..3. Capital WardCapital Ward, located just south of Ottawa’s downtown core, is a largely residential area but is also home to several of the city’s most notable landmarks and institutions, giving it a unique mix of community life, student activity, and major public spaces. The ward encompasses Lansdowne Park, a central hub for sports and entertainment, and the Rideau Canal, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that attracts residents and tourists alike throughout the year. It is also home to Carleton University, bringing a large student population into the neighbourhood. When it comes to crime, Capital Ward ranks below downtown districts like Somerset and Rideau–Vanier but still experiences above-average incidents in certain categories. Property offences such as theft, mischief, and break-ins are the most common, often tied to the presence of busy commercial areas, high-density housing, and student residences. Violent crime is moderate compared to Ottawa’s core wards, but the ward still sees occasional assaults and robberies, particularly in nightlife or transit-adjacent areas. Traffic crime is a persistent issue, with major arterial routes like Bank Street, Bronson Avenue, and Queen Elizabeth Driveway running through the ward. These busy roadways contribute to collisions, impaired driving charges, and ongoing enforcement challenges.The combination of high-profile venues, a large student base, and heavy traffic means that Capital Ward faces a distinctive set of urban safety concerns. Less severe than Ottawa’s highest-crime neighborhoods but significant enough to make policing and community engagement a priority. Crime Profile:Property Offences: Increased theft and mischief.Violent Crime: Moderate, driven by occasional incidents.Traffic Crime: Arterial roadways contribute to collisions and enforcement needs. These statistics are provided by the Ottawa Police Service.