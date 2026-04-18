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IN-DEPTH: The rise of surveillance pricing

Price surveillance is unregulated and is 100% taking your personal data — so, how is this done? And will there be laws to protect consumers from it?
"Price Surveillance"
"Price Surveillance"GrokAI
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Cdnpoli
Ai
Manitoba Government
grocery prices
Avi Lewis
#cdnpoli
grocery prices canada
surveillance pricing
price surveillance
grocery AI pricing
AI in retail stores
grocery stores collecting perosnal data
bill 49
bill 49 manitoba
grocey store pricing regulation
personal data collection
electronic shelf labels

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