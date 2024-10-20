IN-DEPTH: UN Tobacco Report sparks global debate on harm reduction policies

A recent report by the UN Special Rapporteur on the right to health ignited controversy in tobacco harm reduction (THR) policies. The report takes a negative stance on vaping and other reduced-risk nicotine products despite growing evidence of their role in lowering smoking rates.Critics say the report overlooks a key UN principle, which is harm reduction. While this approach is used for issues like drug abuse, it is being ignored for tobacco use..New regulations cause nicotine pouch shortage across Canada.The Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates (CAPHRA) slammed the report in a media release. They claim it is a step backward in fighting smoking-related deaths and ignore science supporting vaping as a safer option than smoking.Nancy Loucas, CAPHRA's Executive Coordinator, warned that the UN's stance could harm smokers.CAPHRA outlined four main problems with the report.First, it ignores harm reduction in public health.Second, it neglects smokers' rights and health, especially in poorer countries.Third, it cherry-picks data, ignoring studies that show vaping helps people quit smoking.Fourth, it limits adults' right to choose safer alternatives by pushing for restrictions on THR products. CAPHRA and other groups want rules based on science that protect public health and smokers' rights to safer options. They are urging the UN and the World Health Organization (WHO) to consult harm reduction experts and reconsider the report's advice.Countries that support THR are seeing results. The World Vapers Alliance (WVA) pointed this out in 2023 when the UN asked for input on the report.The WVA noted that the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control calls for harm reduction to be included in tobacco control efforts. They highlighted success stories from Sweden, the UK, New Zealand, and Japan, where safer alternatives have helped cut smoking rates. Despite global efforts, smoking remains a major health problem. Over a billion people worldwide still smoke, mostly in poorer countries. Smoking leads to about 8 million deaths each year. To tackle this crisis, groups like the UN and WHO need to include harm reduction in their plans to lower smoking rates and save lives.The UK has embraced vaping as a THR tool to help smokers quit. In the past decade, UK smoking rates dropped by over 29%, twice as fast as the EU average. In 2023, the UK government launched "Swap to Stop," a program that encourages smokers to switch to vaping.Japan saw a 43% drop in cigarette sales between 2016 and 2021 after introducing heat-not-burn products. Many Japanese smokers switched to these safer options, significantly cutting smoking rates. The WVA stressed that laws play a big role in shaping harm reduction policies. These policies should ensure adults can access safer alternatives as part of their right to health. This right is linked to the right to information, letting people make informed health choices. Bans and restrictions often get in the way.For example, bans on vaping products or flavours have backfired in some places. In San Francisco, a flavour ban led to more teens smoking. In Estonia, vapers turned to dangerous black-market products when faced with restrictions. Massachusetts saw cigarette sales go up after banning all flavoured tobacco products. Countries that make it easier to use alternative nicotine products tend to see smoking rates fall faster than those with stricter rules. Making these products affordable and easy to get can help lower tobacco use. But there's a big gap in how countries approach THR. Sweden and the UK have seen significant drops in smoking by supporting these alternatives. Meanwhile, poorer countries often have stricter policies, which can make health inequalities worse by limiting access to safer options.Accurate information about safer alternatives like vaping is crucial for effective harm reduction. Sweden's approach, which combines rules, education, and easy access to safer options, could make it the first "smoke-free" country.Research supports the effectiveness of vaping for quitting smoking. The 2022 Cochrane Review found that vaping works better than traditional nicotine replacement therapies like patches and gums. A study by Queen Mary University showed vaping was twice as effective for quitting. Other studies from the University of Geneva and Virginia Commonwealth University found that ex-smokers who switch to vaping are less dependent than long-term gum users.France, the UK, Canada, and New Zealand all recommend vaping to help smokers quit. People have the right to pursue the best possible health in these countries and worldwide. This right includes making informed choices about harm reduction.The WVA concluded that public health policies offering safer alternatives can help people reduce or quit smoking, leading to better health. The right to health includes healthcare access and accurate information about the risks and benefits of different products. Ensuring access to these alternatives and reliable information is key to respecting the right to health and empowering people to make informed choices for their well-being.