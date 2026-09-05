IN-DEPTH: Which province pays the most (and least) income tax in Canada?

Death and taxes, the two things certain in one's life — as many Canadians know. The latter comes with certainty in every paycheque Canadians receive, unavoidable no matter the province they occupy.But Canadians across the country might have a bit of a different perspective on the issue — since the income tax level differs ever so slightly per province, also dependent on specific income levels.And if you, dear reader, have ever wondered which provinces have the lowest to highest income tax in the country, look no further, because the Western Standard has compiled said list..Though before moving any further, since income tax is determined by level of income — for the reader's convenience — the Western Standard has made two separate list, the first for the lowest tax bracket, and the second for the highest, ranked from lowest levels of taxation to highest.1. Ontario The lowest of the provinces, Ontario taxes its lowest income earners the least at 5.5%, for those making $53,891 or less.On top of the lowest federal income tax rate, this ends up being a tax of 19.5%..2. British Columbia (BC)Beautiful BC might be a bit more beautiful for those making $50,363 or less, at least when it comes to the outlook on their taxes, as they get taxed at a rate of 5.6%.This is on top of the feds' taxes, which ends up taxing BC workers at 19.6%. .3. AlbertaThe third-lowest tax rate for Alberta's lowest income bracket worker, at 8%, spans a larger bracket of up to $61,200.Combined with the feds' taxation rate this marks between 22% and 28.5% depending on feds' income bracket standards..4. Newfoundland and Labrador (NL)Maybe a bit more surprising higher up on the list, but not as much when you see the income level bracket, with NL taxing those making $44,678 or less at 8.7%.Meaning in summation with feds' taxes added, this comes to a total of 22.7% on the lowest end of the income tax bracket..5. Nova Scotia (NS)Another income tax rate which seems a bit lower until one looks at how low the income level it applies to, with NS' lowest income bracket applying to those who make $30,995 or less, at an 8.79% provincial tax rate.With the feds' income tax added to the mix, this ends up being 22.79%..6. Prince Edward Island (PEI)Another Atlantic province, which taxes its lowest income earners who make $33,928 or less at 9.5%.This, with the unavoidable federal tax, adds up to be 23.5% at the lowest end of the income spectrum..7. SaskatchewanSaskatchewan's lowest income bracket targets those making $54,532 or less, at a 10.5% income taxation rate.Making this overall rate, thanks to the feds' help, 24.5%..8. New Brunswick (NB)NB likes to tax its lowest income earners at 9.4% for those making up to $52,333.With federal tax included, workers in this bracket can expect to pay 23.4% of their earned money to taxes. .9. ManitobaOne of the highest taxation rates on the list for the lowest income bracket, with those making $47,564 or less getting taxed at 10.8%.Of course, with the cut the feds take, this puts this income bracket at a 24.8% taxation rate..10. QuebecIf you'd like to live in Quebec and you make $54,345 or less in income, you can expect to pay 14% back to the provincial government.As this is the same percentage that the feds take from the lowest income tax bracket, this would put Quebec's lowest tax bracket at a 28% tax rate.Now that that's out in the open, let's switch to the highest income earners and the provinces that tax the lowest to highest, without further ado....1. OntarioTechnically Ontario has the lowest income tax rate so it first appears, with its highest income earners, those earning $220,000 or more, being taxed 13.16%.However, this is just an illusion, as it does not take into account surtax, the tax charged on income tax that exceeds a certain amount.In Ontario's case, surtax applies in two scenarios: when a person's income tax amount exceeds $5,818 and $7,446.Once people exceed these income tax amounts, they are taxed on the remaining income after $5,818 taxed at 20%, and after $7,446 at 36%.With this in mind, Ontario, combined with the feds' tax, has its highest tax bracket rate at 46.16%, but surtax, which high-income earners will certainly pay, also needs to be kept in mind. .2. SaskatchewanWhat is truly the lowest income-taxed province, according to Bright Tax, for high-income earners, those earning $155,805 or more, are taxed at 14.5%.Adding the feds' portion, Saskatonians may be taxed up to 47.5%..3. AlbertaAlberta has a higher threshold for its highest income earners' tax; those making $370,220 or more are taxed at 15%.One of the lowest, highest income taxes, which the feds' tax comes to a rate of 48%..4. ManitobaAnother western province, Manitoba has a lower threshold, with income earners making $101,200 or more taxed at 17.4%.This makes it, with the feds tax added, a total of 50.4%..5. New Brunswick (NB)Halfway through the list, NB taxes those who make very specifically $193,861 at a 19.5% tax rate.Sharing with the feds, this would add up into a tax rate of 52.5%..6. Prince Edward Island (PEI)PEI taxes its highest income earners at 20% when their income is $200,000 or more.This makes its top earners' total, with feds cut, come to 53%..7. British Columbia (BC)BC's threshold for its highest earners is those making $265,545 and above, at a tax rate of 20.5%.Combined with federal tax, this adds up to a 53.5% tax rate..8. Nova Scotia (NS)NS categorizes its highest income earners as making $157,124 or more, and taxes them accordingly at a rate of 21%.This, with the feds' portion included, can end up being an overall income tax of potentially 54%..9. Newfoundland and Labrador (NL)A very high bracket, NL classifies those making $1,141,275 as its top earners, paying 21.8% in income taxes.Add your inescapable federal tax, and this total comes to a 54.8% rate..10. QuebecFinally, Quebec, the lowest on both lists — for having the highest tax rates.On this end, Quebec defines those making $132,245 or more as its highest income earners and should be taxed at 25.75%.Tallying up the feds' rate, a high income earner could possibly end up paying up to 58.75% in income taxes..The Fraser Institute pointed out in a recent article that Canada has a "tax competitiveness problem" highlighting that nine of the 10 provinces make up the top spots for highest income tax when combined with the US states' income tax rates.Saskatchewan is the only province not included in the top 10 personal income tax rate, coming in 15th.