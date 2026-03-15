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IN DEPTH: Your brain could power your computer

A new technology, biocomputing, which uses cerebral (brain) tissue, also known as organoids, to power computing chips — may sound just a bit too science fiction-like for some readers to handle.
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Your brain could power your computer
IN DEPTH: Your brain could power your computer
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Western Standard
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