Screenshot of Nick Alexander, Josh Alexander, and Monty Walker from their February 15 appearance on the Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson show on Rumble

Josh Alexander said if adults don’t stand up to save Canada, he and his brother and friend are ready.

Josh Alexander, a Grade 11 student suspended and arrested at St. Joseph’s Catholic High School in Renfrew, Ontario for opposition to transgender ideology, made his statement on the Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson Show on Rumble February 15. She entitled the program, “Canadian Student Kicked Out of School For Stating Biological Fact." 

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

rianc
rianc

I support these young men. They are standing up for the rights of Canadians that are being quashed by the government and the courts. The government and courts are wrong in talking about there being limits to our rights. The biggest problem is that the Constitution of Canada is broken and the a lot of people don't realize it. When rights can be limited because of the first clause of the constitution is wrong. Governments have no place to be limiting the rights of Canadians. It shows just how far Trudeau is willing to go to turn Canada into a totalitarian state.

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

This country is so F’ed up, it’s beyond repair! I hate it and I would leave if I could! Pedo black face Trudeau has been successful in destroying this once great country! My Grandfather, a WW2 vet, is rolling in his grave right now saying “I risked my life for this!”

guest50
guest50

I stand with these young MEN who refuse to be indoctrinated into the 'cults' of other peoples life choices.

gtkeough
gtkeough

A big congratulations to these young lads. Stay the fight. Canada badly needs many more like them, for this Cr@p is happening all over. May payback be a bi@!h.

KiltConservative
KiltConservative

These are 3 young men wise beyond their years and standing behind their beliefs. Chinada needs more of them.

