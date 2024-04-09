News

In historic ruling parents of school shooter sentenced to jail on involuntary manslaughter

Parents of school shooter sentenced to 10 to 15 years for involuntary manslaughter
Parents of school shooter sentenced to 10 to 15 years for involuntary manslaughter
Loading content, please wait...
Involuntary Manslaughter
James and Jennifer Crumbley
unprecedented jury ruling
Oxford High School
Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley
life in prison without parole
willfully negligent

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news