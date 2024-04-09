In historic ruling parents of school shooter sentenced to jail on involuntary manslaughter

In an unprecedented jury ruling Tuesday, James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley, have been sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter, according to NBC News. Ethan Crumbley was sentenced to life in prison without parole in December after he went on a rampage killing four students and injuring seven other people at Oxford High School in Pontiac, MI, in November 2021 when he was 15 years old. A jury in February found Jennifer Crumbley guilty of involuntary manslaughter after she pleaded not guilty, and James had his trial in March. Prosecuting attorney Karen McDonald, who James Crumbley threatened during the trial, CNN reported, said the parents showed a “significant lack of remorse” and argued the Crumbleys were willfully negligent with Ethan. Prosecution further pointed out that because James bought the murder weapon, he was complicit. Judge Cheryl Matthews ultimately ruled the parents be sentenced to 10 to 15 years.Their son was charged with four counts of first-degree murder, one count of terrorism causing death, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of felony firearm. Never before in US history has a parent been tried in connection to their child shooting up a school.The couple apologized to the families of the victims during their sentencing. “I sit here today to express my deepest sorrows for the families of Hana, Tate, Madisyn, Justin and to all those affected on November 30, 2021,” said Jennifer Crumbley.One of the victims she mentioned, Justin Shilling, 17, was shot point-blank. Another, Hana St. Juliana, 14, was shot twice, once after already being down on the ground. Ethan Crumbley said he had “to finish the job” and shot her again. “I want to say I can’t imagine the pain and agony … for the families that have lost their children and what they are experiencing and what they are going through,” said James Crumbley. “As a parent, our biggest fear is losing our child or our children, and to lose a child is unimaginable. My heart is really broken for everybody involved.”