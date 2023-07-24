CTF CMHC 75 million cheque
Image courtesy of Canadian Taxpayer's Federation

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) distributed nearly $27 million in bonuses, and its executives average pay increased to $697,667 in 2022.

“If the CMHC’s number one goal is housing affordability, then it doesn’t make sense to shower employees with bonuses and balloon its C-suite compensation while Canadians can’t afford to buy a home,” said Franco Terrazzano, federal director of Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF).

TABLE CMHC hands out $75 million in bonuses during housing affordability crisis

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

IRISHMISTGAL
IRISHMISTGAL

BONUSES ARE NOT TAXABLE! Theyre gifts. Make the *expletive* things TAXABLE! And while I am at it, PROVINCIAL NOT FOR PROFITS (CHARITIES) answer to NO ONE for levels of service or anything else. Thats LAW. Thats Law confirmed in a Calgary COURT. Only Federal charities answer to ANY kind of guidelines or law. Provincial ones are a legal RACKET!

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Every conceivable government entity is handing out our money like candy on Halloween, except we the taxpayer aren’t getting any candy, is there a government department that has ever been punished for not doing their

Jobs?

Report Add Reply
Taz
Taz

A created crisis. Liberals LOVE emergencies.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.