Pronouns

Pronouns

 Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash

The online job search company Indeed provides a $10,000 benefit to US based trans-identified employees and their families seeking to move to a state that allows prescribing puberty blockers, opposite-sex hormones and sex-change surgeries to youth.

According to comments shared with Axios, the company put the policy into effect in July. Approved employees receive a $10,000 flat-rate sum to cover relocation expenses.

Tags

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.