Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
The online job search company Indeed provides a $10,000 benefit to US based trans-identified employees and their families seeking to move to a state that allows prescribing puberty blockers, opposite-sex hormones and sex-change surgeries to youth.
According to comments shared with Axios, the company put the policy into effect in July. Approved employees receive a $10,000 flat-rate sum to cover relocation expenses.
“Our transgender, non-binary and gender non-conforming colleagues are integral to our business and culture,” said Misty Gaither, the company’s vice president of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging.
“We also believe that everyone has the right to make the healthcare decisions that they feel are right for themselves and their families.”
Blaze Media reported the benefit also covers any tax liability the payment generates. The outlet reported 30-year-old Sam Burger, a content creator at Indeed using the pronouns 'they' and 'them' used the benefit to fund a $5,000 move from Austin, Texas.
“As soon as I found out that I was getting the money, it was very much like a weight lifted,” Burger said.
“Folks want to work at a company that they perceive is taking care of employees.”
Burger said their new hospital has been much more accommodating than the medical services in Austin. Indeed's insurance will pay for the gender-affirming surgery and hormone therapy they are pursuing.
In Indeed’s 2023 Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Report, Gaither said that the company is "focused on making progress towards our goal to increase representation of women and underrepresented genders (URG) to 50% at all levels of Indeed's global workforce, and increase US workforce representation of underrepresented racial and ethnic minorities (URM) to 30% by 2030."
Intuit, the maker of QuickBooks and TurboTax, offers its own relocation benefit in alignment with the World Professional Association for Transgender Health standards. The company even hosted an Intuit Transgender Summit with education, storytelling, and panels. Netflix and Starbucks also offer insurance benefits to cover elective procedures for trans-identified employees.
Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and Utah have laws banning sex-change surgeries and the prescribing of opposite-sex hormones to minors suffering from gender dysphoria.
The Texas law came after allegations that Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston performed body-change procedures on children as young as 11, as shown by documents obtained by the City Journal. In 2022, the hospital announced it would no longer provide puberty blockers to minors.
In May, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced an investigation into Austin-based Dell Children’s Medical Center, where prosecutors alleged that puberty blockers and gender transitioning procedures were performed on children unlawfully.
The American Civil Liberties Union says it is fighting 496 “anti-LGBTQ bills” in the U.S., with some states, such as Arizona, having ten or more. The ACLU categorizes them as follows.
