Independent businesses advocated for temporary foreign workers months before Smith called Alberta's immigration referendum

EDMONTON — A group representing 10,000 Alberta businesses defended temporary foreign workers to the UCP nearly six months before Premier Danielle Smith called a referendum seeking more provincial control over immigration, according to a report obtained by the Western Standard. Provided to the Western Standard in response to an access-to-information request, a report from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, written in September, detailed the role temporary foreign workers play in supporting small and medium-sized businesses. Their report, submitted to the Alberta Ministry of Jobs, Economy, Trade, and Immigration, included member survey results showing that 45% of business respondents reported that a shortage of skilled labour is limiting sales or production in Alberta. Respondents to the survey cited a lack of available applicants, mismatches between job realities and candidate expectations, competitive salaries, difficulty attracting candidates, a disconnect between skilled candidates and job requirements, and talent competition as obstacles contributing to the labour shortage. .The report claims Canadian applicants have become increasingly unwilling to work physically demanding jobs, in remote or rural areas, or on unconventional schedules, all of which are significant obstacles for small and medium-sized businesses to overcome. According to the report, temporary foreign workers help fill gaps in small- and medium-sized businesses left by Canadians, especially in essential sectors such as hospitality, agriculture, construction, trucking, and retail. CFIB's report called on the Government of Alberta to consider small businesses when developing immigration policies and programs, claiming that the Temporary Foreign Worker Program is a lifeline for addressing persistent labour shortages. .Temporary foreign workers have long been a major target for the UCP, but the issue came to a head in February when Smith announced a referendum on whether Albertans want greater provincial control over immigration, and if temporary residents should have to pay a fee to access social services. Nearly six months after her government received CFIB's report, Smith said her government is seeking greater immigration control because federal policies have shifted away from permanent economic immigrants who bring skills that will contribute to and improve Canada. She further said that Alberta's influx of unskilled foreign workers has compounded Alberta's unemployment rate, which sat at 14.1% among individuals under 24 years old in May and at 6.6% overall. According to the Government of Alberta, accommodation and food services, retail trade, and construction, all of which were listed by CFIB as key areas for temporary foreign workers, have three of the four highest unemployment rates per industry.