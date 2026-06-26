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Independent businesses advocated for temporary foreign workers months before Smith called Alberta's immigration referendum

Danielle Smith speaking to reporters after announcing her referendum question regarding Alberta independence the day prior.
Danielle Smith speaking to reporters after announcing her referendum question regarding Alberta independence the day prior. WS/David Wiechnik
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Abpoli
Temporary Foreign Worker Program
Ableg
Joseph Schow
Temporary Foreign Worker Program In Canada
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta immigration
Alberta referendum 2026
Alberta immigration referendum
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