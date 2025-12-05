Independent MLA says no plans to rejoin BC Conservatives — or any other party

Independent Peace River North MLA Jordan Kealy has announced that he does not plan on rejoining the BC Conservatives — or any other party, for that matter — in the wake of John Rustad's departure as leader.He argued that British Columbia's party system is "broken" and "needs to change."."I'm not going to ANY PARTY for the foreseeable future!" Kealy wrote in a post on X. "I keep on getting people asking me why I don't join the Conservative party or OneBC and this is why. The party system is broken ... The party makes every MLA subservient to the party goals and they always cater to the lower mainland, not the north."He argued that parties "promise everything and actually deliver very little," and that "regardless of what party is in power, they use the north as their cash cow while they rarely ever contribute much to the infrastructure needs we have."."We need MLAs all over the province that can speak freely to advocate for the needs of their constituents and regions, not MLAs that are muzzled by their party to conform," Kealy continued. "I will bring my constituents voice forward, as well as all British Columbians that want to have a voice. As an independent, I can work with anyone for what is in the best interests of my constituents, region and province."He pointed out that as an Independent opposer of the BC NDP, he can "form a partnership with anybody to get them out.""I will not be another one of the countless lying politicians," Kealy added. "I for one will stick to my Morals, Integrity and Values to have the courage to do what is right. If I don't get re-elected so be it, but it won't be because I'm not doing what needs to be done for my region."He concluded by declaring, "I won't sell my soul and integrity, to get chewed up and spit out by this corrupt bureaucratic system.".Kealy ditched the BC Conservatives in March after having "lost faith" in Rustad."I witnessed firsthand just how toxic the BC Conservative Party has become," he wrote in a post on Facebook. "Some of the worst bullies sit in the legislature, and the BC Conservatives are no exception. I stood up for a fellow MLA who was harassed for speaking the truth, only to become a target myself."He accused the party of having "created an environment where some so-called 'Conservatives' would rather throw cheap insults than deal with facts.""I'm a real conservative, and I don't believe anyone should be bullied — no matter their background, beliefs, race, sexual orientation, or abilities," Kealy added. "Bullies have no place in leadership. We should be fighting *for* each other, not *with* each other."He noted that as a farmer, "I know bullsh*t when I smell it," and that, "people don't want fake, scripted politicians. They want real, honest leadership."