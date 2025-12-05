Independent MLA 'would go back' to BC Conservatives now that Rustad no longer leader

Independent Surrey South MLA Elenore Sturko has stated that she "would go back" to the BC Conservatives now that John Rustad is no longer leader.She was booted from the party in September after daring to question the leadership review, which was plagued with irregularities."They haven't invited me at this point," Sturko told the Western Standard. "If they invite me, then I would go back. I had always said from the outset it was a question of leadership."She pointed out that "from the time Rustad had fired me from caucus, I said right away when asked would I go back if they had a new leader ... That position hasn't changed.""I'm actually excited about what this means for the supporters of the Conservative Party," Sturko continued. "I hope that people who have you know, felt disillusioned will, you know, a sense of hope, because, you know what? We need to have an alternative to the NDP who, at every corner of this province, are failing by every metric.".She argued that a change in leadership is the "recipe for success the conservative party needs" to be that alternative."The only thing left would be whether or not the party has continued to consider me a member of good standing," Sturko said. "I haven't received any notification I'm not a member of good standing, but that has to be clarified or confirmed ... then the other part would be whether or not the Conservative caucus wants to bring me back to help work together."She concluded by noting that she'd "much rather work together to hold the government accountable and to beat the NDP than work in competition with everybody."Fellow Independent MLA Amelia Boultbee, who represents Penticton-Summerland, was asked whether she would return to the BC Conservatives, but did not respond by the time of publication.