Independent MP Vuong joins Conservatives’ side of House to avoid ‘unhinged Hezbollah apologists’

Independent MP Kevin Vuong on Friday said he will sit with the Conservatives in the House of Commons to avoid enduring antisemitic remarks from the other parties. The Trudeau Liberals, supported by the NDPs, this week called for a 21-day ceasefire after Israel retaliated on Hezbollah leaders in Lebanon in response to persistent rocket attacks on Israel in the last several months. Canada's terrorist list defines Hezbollah as a terrorist entity. Israel rejected the call for a ceasefire, which came from Canada, the US and other G7 allies, and a conglomerate of Middle East nations. Israel had been living under a ceasefire agreement with its terrorist neighbours prior to the unprovoked October 7 attack last year, which was breached by Hamas. Since then, here in Canada tensions between Israel supporters and Hamas/Hezbollah supporters — saturating schools, public spaces and all the way up to members of parliament..Hezbollah tells rally of hundreds it's 'fully ready' to join Hamas terror. Vuong, who speaks out against attacks on Jewish people in his Spadina, Toronto riding, wrote on social media he is "grateful to the official opposition for letting me move my seat to their corner.""I do not want to sit by unhinged Hezbollah apologists who victim-blame countries attacked by terrorists," he wrote. "Nor do I want to sit by those who do not have Canada's best interests at heart." .WATCH: U of T Hamas mob attacks Jewish student, protestor declares 'Canada does not exist'.In the comments, Vuong wrote, "You can hear them heckle me each and every time I rose to call for action to fight hate on the streets of Toronto and to protect Canada's Jewish community.""Standing up to hatred is for all of us," wrote Vuong. "If someone hates a person for being Jewish, they will hate me for being Catholic and another for being Hindu.""The hateful minority taking over our streets do not represent Toronto, nor do our silent and complicit so-called 'leaders.'".WATCH: Jewish Liberal MP harassed by Hamas-supporting mob at her own picnic. Vuong is a former Liberal. He was nominated the Liberal candidate in the 2021 election, but dropped by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau two days before the election. The party at the time said he would not represent the Liberal caucus and, if elected, he could sit as an independent MP.The Trudeau Liberals cited a dropped sexual assault allegation against Vuong form 2019 , and pledged to go back and investigate why the Crown dropped the charge, Global News reported at the time. "We take any allegation extremely seriously," a Liberal Party spokesperson told the publication in an emailed statement.