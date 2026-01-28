News

India sees Canada as more independent under Carney

Canada and India have pledged to deepen trade in oil and gas as the two countries are set to renew relations, according to a joint statement between Natural Resources Canada and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas of India.
Canada and India have pledged to deepen trade in oil and gas as the two countries are set to renew relations, according to a joint statement between Natural Resources Canada and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas of India.Image generated by ChatGPT AI
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
India
Mark Carney
India and canada
Modhi
Indian and Canadian trade

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news