India sees Canada as more independent under Carney

India’s perception of Canada is changing under Prime Minister Mark Carney, according to India’s high commissioner to Canada, as Ottawa and New Delhi prepare to begin negotiations on a comprehensive trade agreement.India has historically viewed Canada as closely aligned with the United States and slow to approve foreign investment and major infrastructure projects, High Commissioner Dinesh Patnaik said. According to the Globe and Mail, that assessment, he added, is evolving amid what India sees as a more independent Canadian foreign and economic policy under Carney.Trade talks are expected to begin as the Prime Minister plans a March trip to the Indian subcontinent, which would be his first official visit to India. While the Prime Minister’s Office has not confirmed the trip, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced that Carney will visit Australia in early March. Patnaik said a stop in India is expected either before or after that visit..Patnaik said India believes Carney has been asserting a more distinct Canadian role on the global stage, pointing to the Prime Minister’s Jan. 20 speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos. In that address, Carney called on middle powers to acknowledge what he described as a breakdown in the international rules-based order and to form new coalitions in response.The comments were widely interpreted as a critique of U.S. foreign policy under President Donald Trump, though Trump was not named. Carney has also emphasized reducing Canada’s reliance on U.S. trade by diversifying economic partnerships.The envoy’s remarks came as India and the European Union finalized a major trade agreement eliminating or reducing tariffs on more than 96 per cent of EU exports to India. Patnaik said the conclusion of that deal frees up Indian negotiators to focus on talks with Canada, which he estimated could take up to a year, though a faster timeline is possible..Patnaik also said a uranium supply agreement between Canada and India could be announced during Carney’s visit. The Globe and Mail previously reported that Canada and India were finalizing a deal valued at approximately US$2.8 billion over 10 years, subject to change. The uranium would be supplied by Cameco Corp. and could form part of broader nuclear co-operation between the two countries.A visit by Carney would mark a formal reset in bilateral relations following a sharp deterioration in 2023, when then-prime minister Justin Trudeau accused India of involvement in the killing of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, B.C. India has denied the allegation, which Ottawa has not withdrawn.Patnaik said Canada’s image in India is improving, particularly regarding its independence from Washington. He also said Indian investors are interested in Canadian sectors including energy, critical minerals, infrastructure, artificial intelligence and natural resources, though concerns remain about regulatory delays and approval processes..Energy and Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson is currently in India seeking opportunities related to energy and critical minerals. Patnaik said India’s demand spans a wide range of products, including oil and gas, minerals, agri-foods, fertilizers, potash, uranium and lumber, driven by the country’s population of more than 1.4 billion and continued economic growth.Despite the renewed engagement, unresolved security issues remain. Canada continues to investigate alleged transnational repression linked to the Nijjar killing, with four Indian nationals facing charges. India continues to deny any involvement.Patnaik said Indian officials, including senior ministers and the national security adviser, are planning visits to Canada in the coming months as both countries seek to rebuild diplomatic and economic ties.