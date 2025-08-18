News

UPDATED: India, Spain among key buyers of Canadian oil via US terminals

In June alone, India lifted 83,000 barrels per day, up 16,000 from the same period last year.
India and Spain are two of the major buyers of Canadian oil shipped from US ports.
India and Spain are two of the major buyers of Canadian oil shipped from US ports.
