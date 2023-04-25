India will become the world’s most populous country by the end of this week, according to the United Nations.
The country is expected to reach 1,425,775,850 people by April 30, surpassing China’s shrinking population.
India will become the world’s most populous country by the end of this week, according to the United Nations.
The country is expected to reach 1,425,775,850 people by April 30, surpassing China’s shrinking population.
According to the UN, China had one of the world’s lowest fertility rates in 2022 with 1.2 births per woman. By contrast, India had a fertility rate of two.
China’s population shrunk over the past year since peaking at 1.426 billion, with the UN estimating a fall below one billion by the end of the century, whereas India is expected to continually grow for decades to come.
Older citizens are also playing a role in the growing population; the number of Chinese citizens over the age of 65 is expected to nearly double in China, while India’s older population will increase by more than double.
Additionally, the UN called for the protection of reproductive rights following years of population-limiting policies within the two countries.
“Policies and programs aimed at influencing fertility should ensure the basic human right of all individuals and couples to decide freely and responsibly on the number and the timing of their children and to have the information and means to do so,” said the UN.
“Employment and social policies need to make it both possible and desirable for women to have children while remaining in the labour market and continuing to develop their careers.”
“Such policies can include the provision of subsidized childcare, maternal and paternal leave, and tax credits, among others.”
Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.