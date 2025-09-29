UPDATED: Indian gang designated terrorist entity in Canada

An Indian criminal organization has been designated a terrorist entity in Canada.The Lawrence Bishnoi Gang has been linked to a number of violent attacks targeting Canadians from coast to coast."Acts of violence and terror have no place in Canada, especially those that target specific communities to create a climate of fear and intimidation," the Canadian government wrote in a statement announcing the designation. "The Bishnoi Gang is a transnational criminal organization operating primarily out of India. They have a presence in Canada and are active in areas with significant diaspora communities."The gang has engaged in "murder, shootings and arson," and generally seeks to "create a climate of insecurity in [diaspora] communities by targeting them, their prominent community members, businesses, and cultural figures." "Every person in Canada has the right to feel safe in their home and community and as a government it is our fundamental responsibility to protect them," Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree said. "Specific communities have been targeted for terror, violence and intimidation by the Bishnoi Gang. Listing this group of criminal terrorists gives us more powerful and effective tools to confront and put a stop to their crimes.".As a result, the government now has authority to freeze or seize assets belonging to the group, and prosecute anyone who works with or for them. Immigration and border officials can also use the designation to "inform decisions on admissibility to Canada."The move comes just over a month after the Conservatives called on the government to take action amid an uptick in violent incidents reportedly committed by members in Canada..Conservatives call on government to designate Lawrence Bishnoi Gang a terrorist entity.The party pointed out that the gang has "taken credit for vast violence in Canada and abroad.".In Ottawa, Tory leader Pierre Poilievre welcomed the news."Conservatives have long been calling for the Bishnoi gang to be banned this this gang has been responsible for much of the extortion that has terrorized Surrey Brampton, northeast Calgary," he said."Canadians have seen under this Liberal government a 330% increase in extortions. Part of this is due to foreign criminals that liberals have led into Canada and allowed to terrorize our streets.""The Public Safety minister has lost track of 600 foreign criminals, and he keeps his job under Mark Carney. Why, Mr. Carney, do you keep in place the liberal law that lets gun toting extortionists off with house arrest? Mr. Carney, you are endangering our people with these radical liberal laws." .Due to a high level of spam content being posted in our comment section below, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.