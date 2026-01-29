Indian influencer sparks fury after immigration claims, calls Canada a ‘colonial settler country’

CALGARY — An Indian-Canadian social media influencer has sparked a fiery debate online as she addressed the rising hate against Indians by suggesting that immigrants are essential to Western economies and labour markets, while calling nations such as Canada and the United States “colonial settler countries.”Nidhi Nagori, the founder and CEO of Toronto-based career coaching and immigration education platform Globalogy, posted the video to her YouTube channel, framing her comments as a rebuttal to anti-immigration narratives..“I want to use my platform to drop some truth bombs,” Nagori said.“If you’re not native or indigenous, immigration is what got your ancestors here, and if you live in a colonizer state like the EU or the United States, your country became developed because of immigration.”Nagori said that immigration is primarily about filling labour gaps, taking on jobs she asserted locals either do not want to do or are not qualified to do.“Without us, you will have no one to do your manufacturing, sweep your floors, run your research, build global tech giants, or even treat you in hospitals,” she said.“The truth is that we immigrants expand and contribute to your local economy without being a cost to you.”Nagori also accused politicians and billionaires of promoting divisive narratives that blame immigrants for broader economic problems, likening this to “divide and rule” tactics.The video quickly caused heated debate online, with critics accusing Nagori of dismissing concerns about domestic employment and wage suppression..One commenter on X wrote, “I’m amazed she could spout so much nonsense in under one minute. For example, Canadians are being pushed out of the labour force, not because they’re not interested in or qualified for the position, but because business can get migrant labour subsidized via the Temporary Foreign Worker program.”“We’re totally unqualified to work entry-level, minimum-wage jobs in service and retail,” another said.“Yeah, we only built the most successful societies in the history of humanity — but we’re too stupid to work,” said another commentator.The debate comes amid broader national discussions about immigration levels in Canada.According to Forbes, the annual number of Indians immigrating to Canada has increased dramatically in recent years.Between 2013 and 2023, the number of Indian immigrants rose from about 32,828 to 139,715 per year — roughly a 326% increase.The 2021 Census showed that more than 770,000 people in Canada identify as Sikh, making up about 2% of the population.Canada now has the second-largest Sikh population in the world after India, with more Sikhs than England and Australia combined.