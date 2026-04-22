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Indian man convicted of sexual assault flees Canada day after conviction, says he thought he 'would not be held responsible'

Indian-born man sentenced in absentia to seven years for sexual assault and extortion, flees Canada day after conviction
Ontario Superior Court of Justice
Ontario Superior Court of JusticeCanadian Lawyer
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Sexual Assault
Ontario Court Of Justice
Extortion
Ontario Court
Indian-born man flees country after conviction

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