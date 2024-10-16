Indian media rips into Singh’s past as tensions rise between the two countries

Indian state media for the second day in a row has obliterated Canadian government leaders, with the latest attack centered around NDP leader Jagmeet Singh. Since the RCMP made accusations against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government on Thanksgiving Monday — claiming Indian diplomats are “persons of interest” in the murder of Ripudaman Singh Malik in 2022 in BC — the two countries have been at each other’s throats. Canada accused India of serious criminal activity, including murder and extortion, in Canada, and expelled six Indian diplomats. India retaliated by ousting six Canadian diplomats the same day. India continues to destroy Trudeau and Canadian officials in the news, while Trudeau during testimony Wednesday at the Commission on Foreign Interference made soft threats against India’s government — while admitting he had “no hard evidentiary proof” of his allegations. India Today on Wednesday published a humiliating expose on “pro-Khalistani” Singh’s past and strived to explain where his “saviour complex” came from — all the while making fun of the NDP leader for withdrawing his support for Trudeau by ripping up their coalition agreement only to back him in his conflict with India.”The publication ripped into him for demanding sanctions on Indian diplomats and a ban on the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) in Canada.“Behind his political armour is surviving racism and living with an alcoholic father and guarding his siblings,” wrote India Today. “To add to the mix, Jagmeet Singh is a Khalistani sympathiser, and that has gone a long way in determining his politics,” added the publication, pointing out that while the Sikh’s only make up of about 2% of Canada’s population, they have a “massive influence on Canadian politics.”Pointing to the 2023 death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in BC, designated a Khalistani terrorist by the Indian government, which the RCMP is investigating, Singh posted to social media following the Monday announcement that his party was “extremely worried.” “New Democrats are extremely worried about the information released by the RCMP commissioner today,” wrote Singh. “Canadians, particularly the Sikh community in Canada have been stalked by fear, threats, harassment and violence.”India in 2013 denied Singh a visa, due to his comments on “genocide” surrounding the 1984 Sikh riots. The Indian government at the time accused Singh of having an “insidious agenda of disturbing the social fabric of India and undermining the peace, harmony and territorial integrity of India,” India Today reported. Singh is also guilty of rubbing shoulders with the co-founder of the British-based National Sikh Youth Federation in 2016, who demands "separate land for Sikhs,” wrote the publication, as well as a 2015 Khalistani rally where Singh “delivered a speech accusing India of attacks on Sikhs in 1984.”In leveling its blasts against Singh, India Today sourced its evidence from Singh’s own memoir, Love and Courage."Alcohol made my dad volatile and unpredictable. Some people get tipsy and become more agreeable when they drink. Others turn inward, quiet and reflective. But not my dad. He was a predictably belligerent drunk," wrote Singh in his memoir. "My mom, especially, hated it — she, like most Sikhs, was against the use of intoxicants. My dad would never drink openly; he’d hide himself away. When he was done, he’d even hide his bottles in random places—in the washroom under the sink or behind the cleaning supplies in the laundry room cupboard.”"My dad felt the harshest judgment from patients who wondered aloud why a foreigner was looking after them. At the end of his days, all too eager to forget his frustrations, he drank heavily. Soon after we moved into the house in Villa Borghese, he built a bar for the basement.”But he always protected his younger brother and sister — “that might have been the source of his saviour complex,” theorized India Today.