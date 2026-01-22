'INDIAN TRUCKS KILL CANUCKS': Nationalist group protests Canada’s trucking safety crisis

CALGARY — Nationalist group Second Sons of Canada has caused a stir online after the organization posted a photo from a demonstration it held on an Ontario overpass to protest road deaths caused by what they allege are Indian truck drivers.Around 40 members from the group held a black banner saying, “Indian trucks kill Canucks,” on an overpass in Orillia, Ontario, on Saturday.The group spoke out about the protest on its social media accounts, saying it was trying to “raise awareness” about a growing problem on Canadian highways.“Canadians are being killed and maimed in record numbers in transport truck collisions. This is not random; it is a direct result of a foreign diaspora population that has no regard for our standards or values,” Second Sons wrote.“Fraudulent licensing schemes, subpar training programs, and shoddy business practices have resulted in completely preventable deaths at the hands of Indian invaders.“The solution is simple: Remigration Now.”The protest comes as, earlier this month, truck driver Rajwinder Singh was sentenced to just 55 days in jail for careless driving, causing the 2024 death of a 23-year-old Bolton, Ontario, woman, Adrianna Milena McCauley.While federal and provincial governments do not collect or publish collision data based on the ethnicity or nationality of drivers, that case is one of many that have become flashpoints in broader online debates over trucking safety in Canada. The Western Standard has previously filed a Freedom of Information (FOI) request with the federal government seeking data related to the issue but has not yet received a response. In April 2025, Gaganpreet Singh was granted bail after being charged over a fatal crash allegedly caused when he slammed into a woman’s SUV in Calgary and fled the scene.In May of the same year, Jagmeet Grewal was sentenced to ten years in prison after causing a massive pile-up outside of Laval, Quebec, killing four people and injuring several others..Bernier targets Punjabi truck drivers: Calls for US pressure on Ford and Freeland.Concerns over Canadian trucking safety have also prompted government action.Last year, Quebec announced an inquiry into truck crashes after a 35% increase in deaths involving heavy vehicles.The province’s auto insurance board found that 100 of the 379 deaths that occurred on Quebec roads in 2024 were the result of crashes involving a heavy vehicle, including trucks, tractor units, and school buses.That marked an increase of 35% compared to 2023.Weeks after Quebec’s decision, Alberta also launched a crackdown on driver training schools and truck companies, shutting down five schools and banning 13 companies from operating on the roads.The trucking industry has also recently faced scrutiny over alleged labour and tax scams.Last June, the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) called out a $1 billion scam known as “Driver Inc,” in which drivers are classified as independent contractors rather than employees, allowing companies to evade labour standards and save money on payroll taxes.The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) also said the scheme is being used to lure foreign drivers to Canada on student visas and funnel them into what it describes as “commercial driver’s licence mills.”“It’s affecting our safety on our roads,” OOIDA board member Johanne Couture told the Trucking With OOIDA podcast.“They’re being coerced — some of them — to the point that it’s labour trafficking.”Reaction to the protest was sharply divided online. Some commentators approved of the Second Sons’ message, with one commentator saying, “this is the fault of the political class who run the country, both federal and provincial, of all parties; they import cheap labor, brought in for the business classes, who are suppressing our wages, driving Canadian families into poverty and homelessness not seen since the Great Depression.”Another X user, who identified as “a commercial licence holder and someone who drives a large truck for a living,” said people would be shocked at the things they see daily on Canadian roads.“It’s gotten so much worse over the years,” they said.On Reddit, however, reaction was overwhelmingly critical, with users on r/Ontario referring to the group as, “a bunch of racist white colonizers” and “wannabe incel nazis.” “Is that not considered hate speech in Canada?” one Reddit user asked.“Time to stomp this fire out here.”