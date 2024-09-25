Indiana man who strangled 11-month-old baby to receive taxpayer-funded sex change operation

The Indiana attorney general is appealing a federal judge’s ruling in favour of an inmate who sued to overturn a state law that prohibits gender-altering surgeries for the incarcerated. Biological male Autumn Cordellionè, who is in prison for strangling an 11-month-old baby, sued to reverse the law banning gender surgeries for prisoners passed by the General Assembly earlier in 2023 . Cordellionè, formerly Johnathan Richardson, was convicted for murder in Evansville, IN, in 2001 and sentenced to 55 years in an all-male prison, according to Tristate Homepage. .US detransitioner launches malpractice lawsuit for botched surgery .His lawsuit was backed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana, which argued at the time the taxpayer-funded medical procedures were “necessary and even lifesaving,” CBS Austin reported. Federal Judge Richard Young in last week’s decision wrote Cordellionè "requires gender-affirming surgery to prevent a risk of serious bodily and psychological harm,” per CBS.Young said gender surgery is sometimes necessary for people with gender dysphoria, reported Tristate. He ruled Cordellione must receive the surgery as soon as possible. .WATCH: Trudeau pushes transgender surgery as Higgs, Ford look to scale back.Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita condemned the ruling. He posted to social media decrying the misuse of taxpayer dollars and said he plans to appeal the decision. “Of course, I disagree,” wrote Rokita.“How could you not?? An Indiana inmate convicted of murder wants our taxpayers to fund their gender-altering surgery! Hoosiers do NOT want this.”“We're still reviewing the court's opinion, but you can undoubtedly expect our office to appeal this decision.”“State statue seemed to be to be the right answer to that problem because the — again — the people don’t want their tax dollars going for what they believe — and I agree with them — these nonsensical surgeries,” Rokita wrote in a statement, per Tristate. “Now if someone has gender dysphoria, there’s treatment for that. You don’t have to affirm that disorder.” “We’re going to defend the people of Indiana. We’re going to defend their elected representatives. We’re still reviewing the opinion to be clear, but you can undoubtedly expect the State of Indiana to appeal this decision.”.‘LIMITED TO ADULTS’: Biden flips stance on gender surgeries for kids.This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.