India’s new yellow pea tariff stuns Saskatchewan producers

India has announced a sudden 30% tariff on yellow pea imports, sending shockwaves through Saskatchewan's agricultural sector. With $480 million worth of Saskatchewan peas shipped to India last year, local producers are now facing yet another hurdle in the global market. This comes after recent tariffs from China and the United States, raising alarm across the province.Premier Scott Moe called the new tariff "very concerning" and said the Saskatchewan government immediately urged the federal government to act quickly and work for removal of these tariffs. .Both provincial and federal trade offices in India sit ready to support negotiations. Moe emphasized Saskatchewan's long-standing ties with India and pointed to the elevated role of Saskatchewan's trade commissioner — recently said to be the highest-ranking Canadian diplomat in India — as a reason for hope..Saskatchewan NDP Leader Carla Beck described India's decision as "a gut punch" for local growers, hard-hit by previous tariffs from other major trading partners. Beck called on Ottawa and Regina to step in fast before the tariffs take full effect, warning that Saskatchewan's export-driven economy can't afford more obstacles at the border. She argued that both government levels should spend more effort on trade relationships, stressing the importance of market access for local agriculture.India and China together make up over 71% of Canada's pea exports, putting Saskatchewan producers right in the crosshairs of global trade uncertainty. .The newly announced Indian tariffs, coupled with China's existing 100% duty, threaten jobs, farm incomes, and Saskatchewan's ability to compete. As Saskatchewan produced over half of Canada's peas last year, industry leaders say that trade disruptions with India and China reach across the supply chain.Provincial ministers have already planned a visit to India to try and sort out the dispute. Saskatchewan's government insists federal intervention is critical to find a solution — one that avoids further hardship for farmers and keeps Saskatchewan's top crops moving into global markets.