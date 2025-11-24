Indigenous activist wins court ruling forcing disclosure of band finances

Frog Lake First Nation member Hans McCarthy has won a landmark Federal Court decision giving individual band members the right to access documents detailing how their community’s money is managed.McCarthy, an indigenous activist, partnered with the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) to compel Indigenous Services Canada to release band council resolutions governing the Frog Lake trust fund, which holds revenues from natural resources on band lands. The fund reportedly totaled about $102 million in 2013 but had dwindled to less than $9 million by 2024.“The federal government and First Nations leaders have a responsibility to be transparent about what is happening with our people’s money,” McCarthy said. “This court victory is important because it will help my community, but it will also help all bands across the country fighting for more financial transparency.”.The court has ordered Indigenous Services Canada to provide the requested documents within 30 days, subject only to limited redactions. Devin Drover, CTF general counsel, said the ruling sets a key precedent, clarifying that neither Ottawa nor band leadership can withhold financial information from band members.McCarthy initially filed federal access-to-information requests for the documents, which Indigenous Services Canada refused to release. In his court application, he successfully argued that both the federal government and First Nations leaders have a duty to disclose trust fund records to community members who request them..“This is a huge victory for financial transparency for First Nations communities,” said Gage Haubrich, CTF Prairie Director.“The court’s decision establishes a clear precedent: band members have a right to know how their community’s money is being spent.”The ruling is expected to have broad implications for indigenous financial oversight across Canada, reinforcing members’ ability to hold band leadership accountable.