A Saskatchewan indigenous chef who participated in a CBC baking show is teaching people how to make “decolonizing” soup.
Okanese First Nation Jodi Robson is a Cree and Nakoda baker who competed on CBC’s Great Canadian Baking Show.
A Saskatchewan indigenous chef who participated in a CBC baking show is teaching people how to make “decolonizing” soup.
Okanese First Nation Jodi Robson is a Cree and Nakoda baker who competed on CBC’s Great Canadian Baking Show.
Robson works with the Regina Public Library and Reconciliation YQR, teaching Zoom cooking classes using “traditional food knowledge” through a series of online events called Decolonize YQR.
"[Decolonize YQR] is an opportunity to build a bridge between the First Nations people in the community and non-First Nations people," said Robson.
"There's a lot of misconceptions and preconceived notions that frankly aren't true. I would like to see those erased and knowledge be shared and understanding be built that doesn't exist currently.”
A traditional Metis Boulette soup was on the menu.
It is pronounced “bullet” soup and some people think the soup has to do with hunting because the meatballs look similar to buckshot bullets.
However, Boulette is the michif word for meatball.
Robson taught the soup in the traditional fashion.
"It's literally just meatballs, sometimes some potatoes, a little bit of flour mixed in to make kind of a thin broth," said Robson.
"I don't like to spice it up because that's not the comfort food I recognize when I have Boulette soup.”
Boulette soup is popular during the winter months to warm up and is traditionally served each New Year’s Day.
"Boulette soup is an opportunity to reconnect during the hard winter months and visit and welcome the new year with a good feeling," said Robson.
Robson encouraged participants to ask questions and shared some “soup stories” as well.
"I think these types of events are important because they provide an opportunity to ask questions in a comfortable setting … we are not going to be judged, no question is stupid, no one is going to be upset," said Robson.
"Even if it's something that's very uncomfortable about indigenous people, it's fine. I'll answer you as best as I can."
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(4) comments
"[Decolonize YQR] is an opportunity to build a bridge between the First Nations people in the community and non-First Nations people," said Robson.....How does promoting racism encourage "building bridges" between people? This is nothing but more woke in-your-face racism.
if by changing the name of hamburger soup is what decolonization is, go for it. Anyway you look at it, if it isn't Buffalo it isn't original.
Memo to Pierre P.: when you become PM, make sure you defund and privatize CBC.
Institutionalized racism against white people.
And what is the difference between colonization and immigration?
Will she be cooking up some de-immigration soup too?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.