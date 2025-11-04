Indigenous council demands OneBC leader Dallas Brodie resign, be 'investigated' over 'denialist rhetoric'

The First Nations Leadership Council has demanded the "immediate resignation" of OneBC leader Dallas Brodie over what they deemed to be "denialist rhetoric."The move comes just days after the BC Assembly of First Nations passed a resolution calling on Brodie to step down, accusing her of "violating the BC Legislature's respectful workplace guidelines.""The [FNLC] calls for the immediate resignation of MLA Dallas Brodie and rejects the deeply disturbed anti-Indigenous and residential school denialist rhetoric perpetuated by MLA Dallas Brodie and the OneBC party against First Nations in BC," the group wrote in a statement. "Their reprehensible words and actions continue to perpetuate harm against Residential School survivors and they must be investigated and held accountable."Union of BC Indian Chiefs President Grand Chief Stewart Phillip said he was "extremely upset" by Brodie's "ongoing efforts to publicly cast doubt on the experiences and truths of residential school survivors.""Her so-called 'truth-seeking' is racist Residential School Denialism, which must be called out and rejected," he added. "Unfortunately, the taxpayers are currently on the hook for her racist behaviour, as she is carrying it out in the Legislature. We strongly support calls for her to resign.".Brodie responded by taking aim at Phillip."To this day, the FNLC website claims there were '215 children found buried' in Kamloops," she wrote in a post on X. "It's Grand Chief Stewart Phillip who should resign in disgrace for propagating the greatest lie in Canadian history."Brodie was booted from the BC Conservative caucus over comments leader John Rustad deemed to be offensive to residential school survivors. As her new role at the helm of OneBC, she has continued to speak her mind both in the Legislature and in public.