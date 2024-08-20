Indigenous groups demand Trudeau drop Adler from Senate after ‘vile’ First Nations comments

Leading indigenous groups on Monday demanded the revocation of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s appointment of Charles Adler’s appointment to the Senate. Acting Grand Chief Angela Levasseur of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Inc. of Nelson House said Adlermust be removed for his “vile” and “racist” remarks in radio commentaries about his fellow Manitobans, per Blacklock’s Reporter. He disparaged First Nations as corrupt, lazy, uncivilized people who “often get a ride that’s free and then complain the ride isn’t rich enough,” “It’s appalling that someone who has such a disregard for the plight of our people is appointed to such a prestigious position,” said Levasseur. “The vile words and contempt he has spoken are so vicious and racist they could be considered hate crimes.”“His background states he is an award-winning broadcaster but that doesn’t begin to address the lengthy list of complaints he has compiled during that tenure,” said Levasseur. “We demand this appointment be rescinded immediately.”Trudeau on Saturday appointed Adler to the Senate. He has not yet taken his oath of office. “Throughout his career he has used his platform to champion human rights,” said Trudeau.Grand Chief Cathy Merrick of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, the group that filed CRTC complaints against Adler, said the broadcaster was unfit to serve in the Senate. “The appointment of Charles Adler to the Senate is a grave insult to all First Nations in Manitoba and across Canada,” said Merrick.“His history of racist and derogatory remarks against First Nations people should disqualify him,” said Merrick. “Senators are meant to uphold the values of respect, equality and justice.”The prime minister must “reconsider this appointment. Stand up for the principles of reconciliation and respect for all Canadians.”The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) did not comment, however Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal, a Métis MP and Manitoba representative in cabinet, opposed the appointment.“There are many eminently qualified Manitobans who are better suited to represent our province than Charles Adler,” said Vandal.The PMO would not elaborate. “We will not be commenting further at this time,” said Vandal’s office.The Independent Senators Group, a caucus of Liberal appointees, on Monday said it was “premature” to suggest Adler would be permitted to join the group should he take a Senate seat. Membership in the group is key to winning committee assignments and being permitted to speak in Senate Question Period.“The Independent Senators Group has a vetting process that any senators wishing to join must go through,” said spokesperson Zoe Naidoo. “It would be premature to speculate on the results of this process.”Adler was one of five applicants to fill a Manitoba Senate vacancy. An advisory board “prepared a non-binding short list of five candidates for the prime minister’s consideration,” said Pierre-Alain Bujold, spokesperson for the Privy Council Office.Members of the Manitoba Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments that vetted Adler did not comment. Board officials include Ashish Modha, a Winnipeg executive who co-chairs the Business Council of Manitoba’s Truth and Reconciliation Committee.Adler on Monday would not comment on complaints to the CRTC regarding remarks he made over “several days” following a 1999 First Nations protest at the Manitoba Legislature. In his Adler On Line show on Radio CJOB in Winnipeg he complained Indigenous people “want a free ride through life, often get a ride that’s free and then complain when the ride isn’t rich enough.”Adler depicted First Nations members as violent, uncivilized “boneheads” who “haven’t got a clue” but “might get you a bullet” when criticized. “If you want to behave in an uncivilized manner you don’t get any r-e-s-p-e-c-t,” he told First Nations listeners. “Get a job,” he added.“I am just not interested in supporting boneheads and boneheaded arguments and it is absolutely boneheaded to respond to a legitimate argument by saying, ‘Well, you must be racist otherwise you wouldn’t say that,” said Adler.Adler repeated uncorroborated claims First Nations paid members $75 to attend protests, acknowledging he did not know if the story was true or not.“That is not a confirmed story,” he said. “It’s a story that’s out there.”“If you want to get deep down into the bowels of the politics of reserves, who’s running the show, where’s the money going, what about responsibility, accountability and people being intimidated, that’s the kind of stuff that might get you an award in journalism. On the other hand it might get you a bullet.”