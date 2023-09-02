Willow Cree Healing Centre Lodge
Image courtesy of Corrections Canada

Federal healing lodges are where most prison escapes happen, according to the Correctional Service.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, recent data revealed 70% of people who escaped from federal prisons are indigenous.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.

(1) comment

guest800
guest800

Getting scammed by the Indian grievance industry is a modern Canadian tradition.

White murderer= jail time.

Indian muderer= arts & crafts time, with escape opportunities.

