Federal healing lodges are where most prison escapes happen, according to the Correctional Service.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, recent data revealed 70% of people who escaped from federal prisons are indigenous.
“Escapes from healing lodges represent a challenge for residents, staff and community alike and highlight the tensions that can emerge between institutional and public safety goals and rehabilitative and reintegration objectives, including the availability of environments that are more responsive to the needs of Indigenous persons,” said a Correctional Service report.
Managers counted 56 prison escapes over a four-year period. A total of 43% occurred at healing lodges with one-fifth confirmed at two Prairie facilities, Willow Creek Healing Centre near Duck Lake, Sask. and Buffalo Sage Wellness House in Edmonton.
“Escapes from federal institutions are relatively uncommon events yet generate considerable public attention particularly when public safety risk is perceived to be a concern,” said the report Escapes From Federal Custody 2017 To 2021.
“The analysis of escape incidents can shed light on the circumstances surrounding such incidents.”
Records showed prison breaks typically occurred on Sunday evenings in the fall, “between September and November.”
Not many prisoners who escaped had assistance or getaway cars waiting for them.
“Escapes were mostly non-violent, often unplanned and typically motivated by an immediate stressor” like family troubles or impending transfers, said Escapes.
The Correctional Service spends more than $21 million a year on healing lodges intended to “incorporate indigenous values, traditions and beliefs.”
Prisoners who escaped usually were in jail for murder or robbery.
“While escapes from custody are uncommon and generally do not involve violence, such incidents raise key implications for public safety,” said the report.
A previous audit showed prisoners who were allowed to serve their time at indigenous lodges were more likely to become repeat offenders compared to regular prisoners.
“Although this would suggest negative outcomes associated with healing lodges, it should be noted healing lodge residents were more often rated as high need and at higher risk to re-offend,” said a March 6 report Experience at Men’s Correctional Service-Operated Healing Lodges: A Qualitative Examination.
At lodges, inmates do arts and crafts, go skating and join book clubs.
“At healing lodges, the emphasis for hobby crafts would be on traditional Indigenous arts and crafts such as rattle making or beadwork,” said the report.
Inmates also enjoyed “a diverse range of ceremonies” including “sun dances, pipe ceremonies, smudges, blanketing ceremonies, pow wows, welcoming and farewell ceremonies and tea dances amongst many others.”
“Residents and staff highlighted numerous activities that help keep residents engaged such as sports tournaments, skating, music bands, card and chess tournaments, book clubs and writing activities as well as book and movie rentals,” said Healing Lodges.
(1) comment
Getting scammed by the Indian grievance industry is a modern Canadian tradition.
White murderer= jail time.
Indian muderer= arts & crafts time, with escape opportunities.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.