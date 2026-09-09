News

Indigenous-led Alberta partnership launches $4.6 million oil sands water treatment project

Dead ducks on an oil sands tailings pond.
Dead ducks on an oil sands tailings pond.Alberta Fish and Wildlife
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Oil Sands Tailings Ponds
Emissions Reduction Alberta
BioLargo Canada Inc.
Fort McKay Oil Services
Tũ Nipi Water Solutions Ltd.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news