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Indigenous litigation costs jump 24% after Trudeau split department

Justin Trudeau was no respecter of rules. But neither is Mark Carney, writes Murray Lytle
Justin Trudeau was no respecter of rules. But neither is Mark Carney, writes Murray LytleCourtesy CBC
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Justin Trudeau
Cdnpoli
Department Of Indian Affairs
Crown-Indigenous Relations
Budget Officer Yves Giroux
Department of Indigenous Services
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