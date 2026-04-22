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Indigenous man receives reduced sentence for toddler assault due to 'negative consequence of colonization'

A BC man who pleaded guilty to assaulting a toddler on two separate occasions received a reduced sentence partly due to his Indigenous ancestry, according to a BC Judge.
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