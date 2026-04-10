News

Indigenous man who killed his wife gets halved sentence in manslaughter case

Brent McCook has been sentenced to just six and a half years in prison for killing of his wife, Crown wanted 16 years
BC RCMP
BC RCMPScreenshot: YouTube
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Indigenous
Crown Prosecutor
Manslaughter
British Columba
Bc Crime
Brent McCook
Kwadacha

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news