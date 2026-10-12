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Industry advisor says AI data centre developers must earn Albertans’ trust before announcing projects

Brett Wightman at the Calgary Petroleum Club on October 5, 2026.
Brett Wightman at the Calgary Petroleum Club on October 5, 2026. WS/David Wiechnik
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Energy
Nate Glubish
Natural Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Alberta Utilities Commission
AI data centres
Synapse Data Center
alberta AI data centres
brett wightman
Perigee North
Gas Processing Association of Canada
CSV Midstream Solutions
Bill Whitelaw
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Western Standard
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