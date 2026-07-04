Industry Canada memo outlines plan to monitor social media users, considering legal action over alleged misinformation

CALGARY — Industry Minister Mélanie Joly’s department has developed a strategy that includes monitoring social media users and contemplating potential legal action against individuals accused of spreading what officials deem to be false or misleading information online, according to internal records first reported by Blacklock’s Reporter.The 35-page internal memo, titled Misinformation And Disinformation Strategy, was obtained through Access To Information legislation and outlines plans by the Department of Industry to identify, track and respond to online content it considers inaccurate. The document does not specify what form any legal action would take.“This strategy seeks to uphold the integrity of and public trust in government information,” the March 31 memo stated. Its objective, according to officials, is to create a framework that would “prevent, detect and respond to false or misleading information.”The department said staff already monitor official social media channels and media coverage daily for comments and what it described as recurring inaccuracies. However, the strategy proposes expanding those efforts to move “from a reactive stance to one that is focused on prevention and early detection.”Officials argued the new approach would allow the department to “proactively address false and misleading information,” particularly on platforms such as Facebook, X, LinkedIn and other online forums where information related to the department’s mandate is likely to spread.According to the memo, the department itself would determine whether content was “factually incorrect, misleading or out of context.” Any response directed at individuals would be subject to senior-level approval and would be required to be “proportionate.”.Joly credits immigrants for Terrebonne victory as Liberals targets African immigrants.The document also acknowledged significant risks associated with targeting social media users, warning that government responses could generate additional attention for the very claims officials seek to counter.“Responding to misinformation can unintentionally amplify it by increasing visibility or lending legitimacy to fringe sources,” stated an accompanying briefing note prepared for the deputy minister.Officials noted the concern was especially relevant when dealing with contentious subjects such as national security decisions, foreign investment reviews and artificial intelligence governance, where government intervention could attract broader public attention.The memo further raised privacy concerns related to the collection of information from social media platforms.“Social media and public environment monitoring inevitably capture personal information from public platforms,” it stated, adding that monitoring discussions involving the technology sector, academic communities, policy forums and broader public debate creates heightened responsibilities regarding the collection, use and protection of personal information.Department officials also emphasized the need to distinguish between public figures and private citizens.“Monitoring the public statements of industry executives, public advocates or elected officials differs fundamentally from capturing the posts of private citizens,” the strategy stated. The memo added that special caution would be required when monitoring discussions touching on national security issues because of the balance between public interest and individual rights.The strategy comes despite federal research showing many Canadians are skeptical of government efforts to define misinformation and generally believe they can identify false information themselves.A 2024 Study On Online Disinformation Advertising Creative Testing conducted for the Communications Security Establishment found participants reported seeing disinformation regularly online and believed the problem had increased in recent years.Researchers found most participants felt confident in their ability to distinguish between legitimate and false information on the internet.The same study also found many Canadians were uncomfortable with the federal government acting as an arbiter of truth.“A number of participants expressed reservations about the government presenting itself as an ‘authority’ on disinformation,” the report stated. Participants expressed concern that the Government of Canada would effectively be “declaring what is true or not.”