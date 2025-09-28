Industry department spent $329K on two-day green tech summit tied to disgraced agency

Taxpayers were billed nearly $329,000 for a two-day green technology conference later linked to a federal agency that was shut down for rampant conflicts of interest.The 2022 “leadership summit” at Ottawa’s Westin Hotel was hosted by Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC), which was disbanded in 2024 after auditors uncovered 186 cases of inside dealing in the awarding of $2.1 billion in subsidies. Blacklock's Reporter said about 300 delegates attended the event, billed by the industry department as a showcase for clean tech companies seeking federal support.Records tabled in the Commons show costs totaled $328,758, including $61,893 for travel claims and $41,573 for a two-day room rental.The figures were disclosed after Conservative MP Kerry Diotte (Edmonton Griesbach) asked for a full accounting..“Now is the time for ambitious climate action,” then-industry minister François-Philippe Champagne said at the summit. “Our government is proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with these groundbreaking companies.”Despite those words, SDTC collapsed under scandal two years later. Former deputy industry minister John Knubley admitted under oath at the Commons public accounts committee that he had no knowledge of the agency’s conflicts.One of the companies to benefit from SDTC subsidies was Cycle Capital Management, a Montréal-based firm that received $4.4 million. Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault was listed as a shareholder and reported receiving contracting fees from the company while serving as an MP.Conservatives attempted to have Guilbeault testify before the committee, but Liberal and Bloc MPs blocked the motion. “I am not sure why the members opposite feel that, oh, if there’s smoke, there’s fire,” said Liberal MP Iqra Khalid, who dismissed the call as a “witch hunt.”.Due to a high level of spam content being posted in our comment section below, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.