Industry minister's office vows transparency improvement after concealing briefing notes

Following the revelation that legislative briefing notes were withheld from the Senate, Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne's office has pledged to enhance transparency measures, says Blacklock's Reporter.The incident sparked concern after one senator was informed that routine documents would not be disclosed until after the next election.In correspondence to the Senate banking committee, staff from the Industry Minister's office acknowledged the oversight, stating, "The department has been in touch... The Access To Information services branch is presently developing a work plan focused on providing a more expeditious response to this request."Sen. Claude Carignan from Quebec recounted his team's routine request for documents related to Bill C-34, An Act To Amend The Investment Canada Act, which was passed into law on March 22. Expressing disappointment, Carignan revealed that his request for the Minister's briefing notes and prepared questions and answers was met with a timeline of 660 days for delivery.Champagne refuted any allegations of political interference, asserting, "Honestly I can tell you this was truly non-partisan." However, he acknowledged the unacceptable nature of the delay, stating, "I would say fundamentally this is unacceptable. We can try to give you access to the information you need."When questioned by Carignan about the seemingly prolonged timeline for sending briefing notes, Champagne conceded, "We can do better, Senator. Duly noted."The incident raises questions about the government's commitment to transparency, particularly in light of previous promises made in Ministerial Mandate letters. A 2015 letter pledged increased disclosure of public records and empowered the Information Commissioner to order the release of government information. However, no legislation addressing these commitments was introduced."We have promised Canadians a government that will bring real change," the Mandate letter stated. "We have committed to set a higher bar for openness and transparency in government."Information Commissioner Caroline Maynard highlighted the challenges her office faces in ensuring transparency, noting that federal departments often resort to legal challenges to block disclosure of public records. Maynard emphasized the need for increased transparency and adherence to laws governing access to government information.