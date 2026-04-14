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Infamous political strategist plots Alberta Liberal Party takeover to oppose UCP referendum questions

Political strategist Stephen Carter (left), Zain Velji, and former Alberta NDP Minister of Environment and Parks Shannon Phillips on the April 13 episode of The Strategists.
Political strategist Stephen Carter (left), Zain Velji, and former Alberta NDP Minister of Environment and Parks Shannon Phillips on the April 13 episode of The Strategists. YouTube screenshot via the Strategists
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Abpoli
Jyoti Gondek
Alberta Ndp
Danielle Smith
Alison Redford
Abpol
Naheed Nenshi
Shannon Phillips
Alberta Liberal Party
Stephen Carter
Alberta Ucp
Alberta Liberals
Leger poll
The Breakdown
Nate Pike
leger poll 2026
Zain Velji
John Roggeveen

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