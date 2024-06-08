Infant's remains found in remote Manitoba as RCMP searches for two missing females

The unidentified remains of an infant discovered on a rural Manitoba Interlake property are being investigated by RCMP.In another case, to date seven people — male and female — have been arrested in connection with a woman left with “life-altering” injuries after being held against her will, beaten, and assaulted for days on a Manitoba First Nation.And searches continue for the mysterious disappearance of a 29-year-old Winnipeg woman and a missing 13-year-old Portage la Prairie girl.The infant’s remains were discovered in the rural municipality of Grahamdale, 200 km northwest of Winnipeg.Gypsumville RCMP responded to a report of the remains at 7:30 p.m. Monday, RCMP said in a news release Friday.Investigators launched an area search assisted by the RCMP major crime services, forensic identification services, police dog services, search and rescue, and a forensic anthropology team.Meanwhile, RCMP continue to search for two more unidentified suspects in what is believed to have been a targeted attack on a 34-year-old woman found outside Kinosao Sipi Cree Nation.On June 1, RCMP were notified of the woman who had been taken to hospital, where she remains suffering undisclosed life-altering injuries.RMCP went to a home where they believe the assault happened. They found a firearm and drug paraphernalia, but no suspects at the time.They later found and arrested two suspects in another home in the community. Russel York, 31, and Stephanie Anderson-Paupanekis, 32, were charged with aggravated assault, forcible confinement, unsafe storage of firearms, and unauthorized possession of firearms.Five more people, male and female, aged 18 to 35, have since been arrested, RCMP said in a news release Friday.Bryce Ettawacappo, 35, Alicia Ettawacappo, 32, Chad Keeper, 20, Shanita Ettawacappo, 18, and Drake Balfour, 18, have all been charged with numerous offences.All seven remain in custody.Police said the victim and suspects knew one another and believe the attack was targeted. Meanwhile, the search continues for a missing Winnipeg woman, said Whitemouth RCMP in a news release Saturday.RCMP received a report of the missing 29-year-old woman Thursday afternoon.Brittany Dawn Storey was in the Rennie area, 130 km east of Winnipeg, on a group chat with friends when she apparently announced she had struck a tree.The call was lost and repeated attempts to contact her failed.Police patrols between Rennie and Winnipeg found no sign of Storey or her white 2016 Dodge Journey with Manitoba licence plate LFR 884.Brianna Whitford-Levasseur, 13, was last seen at about 12:15 a.m. on June 7.Police, who patrolled the community “extensively” are asking for assistance in locating the teen who left her Portage la Prairie home just after 10 p.m. the previous day.“She has connections to Sandy Bay First Nation, and information has been shared with Manitoba First Nations Police Service who police the community,” said Portage la Prairie RCMP in a news release Saturday..She hasn’t returned home, shown up for work or been active on social media.Storey is described as 6-ft., 130 lbs., with blond hair and blue eyes.Anyone with information is asked to notify Whitemouth RCMP at 204-348-2935, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com..Brianna is 5-ft., 6-ins, and approximately 125 lbs.. She was wearing pink shorts, with either purple Crocs or black Converse shoes, and a sonic t-shirt. She has shoulder-length hair that is black on top with blue ends.Anyone with information, is asked to call Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.Meanwhile, Manitoba RCMP are investigating the death of an unidentified male with “injuries consistent with a homicide.”Moose Lake RCMP responded to a June 7 report of an unresponsive male inside a residence in northern Manitoba’s Mosakahiken Cree Nation and discovered a deceased male.Anyone with information in relation to this homicide is asked to contact the Moose Lake RCMP at 204-678-2399, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.