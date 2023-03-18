Savings Jar
Image courtesy of Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Privy Council research found Canadians in their sixties stay in the workforce and do not retire because of inflation, telling focus groups they couldn't stop working because they couldn't afford it.

“Participants nearing retirement expressed concerns about a number of issues, including the cost of living,” said the research. 

Old men chess

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.