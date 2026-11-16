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UPDATED: Inflation holds at 3.1% in October as gasoline and grocery prices climb

Canadians paid more for gasoline, groceries and clothing in October, keeping annual inflation at 3.1% despite cheaper cellphone plans and slower growth in rents.
Canadians paid more for gasoline, groceries and clothing in October, keeping annual inflation at 3.1% despite cheaper cellphone plans and slower growth in rents.Image credit: Pumptalk.ca
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Inflation
Economy
Gas Prices
Statistics Canada
Economists
grocery prices canada
Canada gas prices