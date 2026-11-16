UPDATED: Inflation holds at 3.1% in October as gasoline and grocery prices climb

CALGARY — Canadians paid more for gasoline, groceries and clothing in October, keeping annual inflation at 3.1% despite cheaper cellphone plans and slower growth in rents.Statistics Canada reported Monday the inflation rate remained unchanged from September, coming in slightly below economists’ expectations of 3.2%.Jasleen Kaur Trehan, an economist with the Canadian Chamber of Commerce’s Business Data Lab, said October marked the fifth inflation reading at or above 3% in six months, although underlying price pressures remained relatively contained.Gasoline prices were a major contributor, climbing 30.9% compared with October last year, up from September’s annual increase of 27.8%, amid continuing conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine.The agency said the larger annual increase partly reflected a decline in crude oil prices in October 2025. Gasoline prices actually fell 2.5% between September and October.“Yet underlying inflation tells a more restrained story, at least for now,” said Trehan, noting the Bank of Canada’s preferred core measures — CPI-trim and CPI-median — remained close to target..Federal school food program's 400,000-child promise questioned as inflation erodes funding.Excluding energy, annual inflation eased to 2% from 2.1% in September.Grocery price growth accelerated after four consecutive months of slowing increases. Food purchased from stores cost 2% more than a year earlier, leaving grocery prices 31.9% above October 2020 levels.Fresh vegetable prices rose 1.4% year-over-year after falling 2.9% in September. Prices for condiments, spices and vinegars increased 2.6%.Clothing prices climbed 1.8% annually, with women’s clothing up 2.2% and men’s clothing up 1.4%.On a monthly basis, clothing prices jumped 3.4%, the largest increase since September 2019. Statistics Canada said the increases coincided with higher shipping costs.Ontario also saw a reversal in natural gas prices, which rose 3% year-over-year in October after falling 18.7% in September.Trehan warned rising energy and shipping costs were testing businesses’ ability to absorb higher expenses, raising the risk that sustained cost pressures could spread to other prices.“For the Bank of Canada, October’s report offers some reassurance, but little room for complacency,” she said.Further interest rate increases remained a possibility if inflation became more widespread, Trehan added.