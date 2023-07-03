Food prices
The federal department responsible for guidance on healthy eating has stated that inflation has surpassed the Canada Food Guide. 

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, their findings show less than a third of Canadians can afford the minimum daily servings of fruits and vegetables.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

john.lankers
john.lankers

A lot of food staples have even doubled in price over the last 3 to 4 years and what is even more disturbing is that the quality has tanked and more and more fruits and vegetables are being imported from China, even though they could be easily grown domestically.

mcumming
mcumming

How come we in Alberta have to bend to the east and live at poverty rates because the east is stupid enough to vote in liberals who don't have the brains to see that it is killing the whole country. Socialism has done this to every economy that is stupid enough to try it.

