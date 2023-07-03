Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
The federal department responsible for guidance on healthy eating has stated that inflation has surpassed the Canada Food Guide.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, their findings show less than a third of Canadians can afford the minimum daily servings of fruits and vegetables.
“The Food Guide was released prior to the recent rising cost of food due to inflation and does not currently acknowledge the growing issues of food availability and affordability in Canada,” said a department of Health report.
According to the Guide, it was found that only 30% of Canadians are meeting the minimum recommended intake of five servings of fruits and vegetables per day.
“Not only are some nutritious foods more difficult to find, they can also be more expensive,” said the report Evaluation of the Office of Nutrition Policy and Promotion.
“There has been a decline in the consumption of fruits and vegetables. Recommended foods like nuts and seeds or fruit may not be easily available in some parts of the country or may be unaffordable.”
The Food Guide was last revised in 2019.
“External factors such as the pandemic and food environment play a significant role in the eating behaviour of Canadians,” said the report.
“A little less than half the population is using the Office of Nutrition’s dietary guidance.”
The 2019 Guide suggested that Canadians avoid luncheon meats, fruit juice, sugary breakfast cereals, and store-made cakes and cookies.
Instead, the Guide encouraged individuals to incorporate more raw fruit, seeds, and whole grains into their diets, as well as increase their consumption of fish, eggs, and poultry.
Since 2019, the prices for most recommended foods have significantly increased. According to Statistics Canada Monthly Average Retail Prices for Selected Products reports, consumers now pay higher amounts for these items than when the Guide was initially published. For example:
10% more for salmon from $25.76 per kilogram to $28.21 on average
15% more for sunflower seeds from $4.01 per 400 grams to $4.62
22% more for dried beans from $2.94 per 900 grams to $3.60
23% more for chicken breasts from $11.97 per kilogram to $14.68
25% more for dried lentils from $3.17 per 900 grams to $3.97
29% more for oranges from $3.23 per kilogram to $4.18
32% more for apples from $4.36 per kilogram to $5.76
36% more for eggs from $3.30 per dozen to $4.50
44% more for carrots from $2.89 per kilogram to $4.16
“The Healthy Eating Strategy and Office of Nutrition Policy strategic plan were developed and implemented before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and before food inflation,” said Evaluation.
“As the Office of Nutrition Policy continues to deliver on these strategies and plan commitments as well as its ongoing work, it should consider the current food environment.”
