In a Freedom of Information decision, the Saskatchewan Information Commissioner Ronald Kruzeniski ruled the Weyburn Police Service should not have charged the complainant four hours to pull 50 pages from a filing cabinet.

“Weyburn Police Service asserts four hours was required to search for the estimated 50 pages of documents,” wrote Kruzeniski.

Ronald Kruzeniski

